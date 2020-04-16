Coronavirus cases rise to 118 in Hiroshima Prefecture April 16

April 17, 2020

On the day that the coronavirus state of emergency was extended across the nation, the number of cases of coronavirus cases in Hiroshima Prefecture rose to 118 with 5 new cases confirmed on April 16. New cases were also confirmed in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Okayama City and Matsue in Shimane Prefecture.

New cases were confirmed in Hiroshima City, Miyoshi, Higashi-hiroshima, Fukuyama, Matsue and in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region April 16, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 118 29 17 14 1 +5 +1 +1 +1 +0

First coronavirus cases in Hatsukaichi City

2 people in their 80s have tested positive for coronavirus in Hatsukaichi City in Hiroshima Prefecture. The man and woman are the first cases of coronavirus in Hatsukaichi City and are related to an employee of the Kenshin Gakuen residential care center for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku. The number of positives in this cluster is now

According to the movement history released by Hiroshima Prefecture, they traveled to Yamaguchi Prefecture, Hiroshima City and Shimane Prefectures between April 7 and 10 and used medical and daycare facilities in Hiroshima City and Hatsukaichi City before symptoms presented April 11.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Hiroshima Pref

Miyoshi Day Center for the elderly cluster

Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Miyoshi – a women in her 80s and a man in his 50s – in northern Hiroshima Prefecture in relation to the cluster centered on a day care center for the elderly. The woman is a user of the day care center.

Source:

Chugoku Shinbun

Hofu Commercial High School Cluster

The son of a teacher at Yamaguchi Prefectural Hofu Commercial High School who flew home from Tokyo (to Ube airport on March 29) has tested positive for coronavirus in Yamaguchi City. The man in his 20s is Yamaguchi Prefecture’s 29th confirmed case of coronavirus.

So far 55 students and 72 other staff of the school have been tested, all coming back negative The remaining 43 students and staff will tested today, April 17.

Source:

Chugoku Shinbun

Matsue Bar Cluster

A man in his 50s tested positive for coronavirus in Matsue He is a customer of the bar at the center of a cluster in the city which is now at 14 people.

Source:

Chugoku Shinbun

New case in Okayama

A man in his 50s has tested positive for coronavirus in Okayama City. He is the 17th case in Okayama prefecture and the 11th in the city.

The man traveled to Tokyo, Kobe and Hokkaido April 1-8 and developed a fever the day on April 11 after his return to Okayama.

Source: Sanyo News

