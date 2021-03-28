News 

68-year-old man arrested for Shimanami hold up

Paul Walsh

A 68-year-old man has been arrested for holding up a LAWSON convenience store in the early hours of March 18. News reports say that Minematsu Yoshiyuki, who lives near the store located in Shige on the island of Innoshima along the Shimanami Kaido bike route, has admitted to the robbery.

Minematsu threatened 2 convenience store workers with a hatchet and threw liquid which seems to have been agricultural chemicals over the workers before making off with ¥82,000 in cash.

When a photo of the robber captured by security camera footage as he entered the store was released following the robbery, police estimated that he was in his 40s for 50s. News footage of Minematsu getting out of a van and being moved into the police station shows a man unsteady on his feet and using a cane.

Police are investigating background and motive for the incident.

Source: RCC News

