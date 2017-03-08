Ujina Port Minato Festa

This annual festival in the park in front of Hiroshima Port in Ujina is held early in March over two days.

It’s not the most impressive festival, but, if the weather is good, and you don’t have anything else planned it’s worth a punt (especially if you have kids and/or you love food stalls). You might also drop by before talking a ferry to Etajima or Ninoshima, or before heading to the Ujina waterfront shops.

See when this event will be held.

Here are a few photos from 2015.

http://minatofesta.com/