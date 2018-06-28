Applications to ride Hiroshima’s A-bombed Tram now open

Hiroden’s restored tram that survived the A-bomb blast will make 16 journeys over 8 days summer.

Tram number 653, known in Japanese as a hibaku-ressha, was restored to the original blue coloring with it was coated when badly damaged by the 1945 A-bomb blast, as part of the 70th anniversary commemorations of the A-bombing 4 years ago.

On the designated dates (July 21 & 29, August 4, 5, 9, 11,12 & 18) the trams will depart Hiroshima Station at 10:30 and 14:30, make it’s to way Nishi-hiroshina Station via Hacchobori and A-bomb Dome when it will turn around and return to A-bomb Dome. 25 people can join each journey for a fee of ¥500 for adults and ¥200 for school-aged children.

Demand is understandably high and passengers will be chosen at random from those who submit an application. RCC are keen to share this experience with people of all nationalities and have added an easy-to-use bilingual online application form* which allows you to stipulate two preferred dates and times. A video about the A-bombing which will be playing in the street car with English subtitles.

Applications are open until Friday, July 6 and the lucky passengers who have secured a seat will be notified by July 15.

Please be aware that passengers can only get on and off the tram at the starting and final destination.

*All the application form fields are in English, but the final “click to check your application information” [確認] and “send application” [送信] buttons at the bottom of the forms are are only in Japanese. If in doubt, please check the images below.

http://rcc.jp/tram/