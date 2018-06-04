Museums & Attractions Parks and Gardens 

Tanoshiri Station

Paul Walsh

Tanoshiri Station [田之尻駅], next to the Ota River just outside Kake in rural Yamagata-gun, is about 40km from Hiroshima. The station closed back in December 2003 when the line between Kabe and Sandankyo Gorge was shut down. It caught my eye on a bike trip as I embarked upon the steep 4km climb up to the Ini-no-tanada rice terraces.

View of Tanoshiri Station from bridge
Tanojiri Station and Ini-no-tanada sign
The entrance to Tanoshiri

Tanoshiri Station is just across the river from the main Route 191 that runs to Kake and on to Hamada, at the start to the winding Route 303.

Former timetable at angle
Former timetable
Tanoshiri Station - In case of emergency call Kake

The station signs are gone, as are the tracks, but the shelter under which passengers used to wait and the last timetable are still there.

Tanoshiri Station community notice board

A small community lives around the station, who perhaps are responsible for keep the place tidy, and tidy it is, with cropped grass and bright flowers. When a gentleman who emerged from a house right next to the platform noticed me taking photos, he gave me a friendly smile and offered to take my photo.

Tanoshiri Station disused tunnel

Across the road, barely wide enough for a standard family-sized car is one of the old train lines many disused tunnels, with a small shrine set up by its side.

Shrine and disused tunnel

Paul Walsh

Paul arrived in Hiroshima "for a few months" back in 1996. He is the co-founder of GetHiroshima.com and loves running in the mountains.

2 thoughts on “Tanoshiri Station

  • Janice Ono
    June 5, 2018 at 1:00 am
    Permalink

    Thank you for your post on the Kabe Line. I have cousins who live in Mukaihara and my Grandfather was from the Kabe area. The family has maintained the cemetery there.
    I did not know that the Kabe train line had been dismantled. Thanks again

    Reply
  • GetHiroshima
    June 5, 2018 at 7:07 am
    Permalink

    Hi Janice, thanks for your interesting comment. We were sad to see the line to Sandankyo Gorge close, but it’s nice to see local communities maintaining some of these old stations.

    Reply

