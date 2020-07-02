New Covid-19 case in Hiroshima, more cases in Okayama

July 2, 2020

Hiroshima Prefecture’s first new confirmed case of Covid-19 for 58 days was announced yesterday, July 1. The patient is Hiroshima Prefecture’s 168 confirmed case.

New Covid-19 case in Hiroshima

The person in question is an adult living within Hiroshima city limits, but all other personal information has been withheld at the request of the patient. According to city officials, the patient visited a medical facility after losing their sense of taste and smell on June 27 and developing a 38º fever the following day and were tested for Covid-19 on June 30. We do know that the patient hasn’t been out of the country or had contact with anyone from outside Hiroshima Prefecture the past 14 days and wore a mask when out of the house. They had not recently visited any “nightlife areas”, an are reported to have kept outside trips to a minimum. 3 people deemed to be close contacts have tested negative for the virus.

The patient is currently in hospital and is the only person hospitalized due to Covid-19 at the moment

Sources: Hiroshima Home TV | Hiroshima City | Chugoku Shinbun

New Covid-19 cases in Okayama

Okayama City officials announced 2 new cases of Covid-19 today, July 2. A woman in her 20s, who was in Osaka from June 26 to June 29, tested positive after developing a fever and a cough. A man, also in his 20s, who reportedly spent at least 10 days in Osaka between June 18 and 30, has also tested positive after developing chills and body aches. It is unclear at this time if the there is any connection between the two people. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Okayama city to 18 and to 27 across Okayama Prefecture.

These 2 new cases follow the first case in the prefecture since May 11, a man in his 50s, confirmed on June 24.

Sources: Sanyo News | Okayama City

Don’t call it a comeback, yet

On the day when the number of new daily cases in Tokyo crossed the 100 mark once again, these new cases and the histories of those unfortunate to be have contracted the virus underline how important it is that we keep in mind avoiding the “3Cs”, wearing face coverings and washing our hands.