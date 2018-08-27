17th Hiroshima International Animation Festival Prize Winners

Grand Prize

The Blissful Accidental Death

A man finds a drawing in an antique shop with a secret love letter from 70 years ago on the back. He takes an unusual journey to meet the author who has lived through some important events during the past century.

Director: Sergiu Negulici

Romania

15 minutes 11 seconds

https://www.facebook.com/TheBlissfulAccidentalDeath/

Hiroshima Prize

Bond

A woman who lives in complete solitude is desperately trying to find love. She meets up with a shadow creature that looks like a cat. Meanwhile, new bonds evolve as she gives birth to three kittens.

Director: Judit Wunder

10 minutes 6 seconds

Hungary

Debut Prize

Sirocco

France

6 minutes

Directors: Avril Hug, Lauren Madec, Kevin Tarpinian, Thomas Lopez, Romain Garcia

Renzo Kinoshita Prize

The Ogre

Greatly insecure about his size, a giant refrains himself from eating, terrified at the idea of revealing his gargantuan character which could compromise his place in society. During a business banquet, his true nature is put to the test.

Director: Laurene Braibant

France

9 minutes 41 seconds

Audience Prize

Catherine

A tragic comedy of a sweet little girl, who grows up to be a crazy old cat lady.







Director: Britt Raes

France, Belgium

12 minutes