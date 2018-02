Vegan and vegetarian dining in Japan may be getting easier, but there is still a ways to go, especially in more rural areas.



GetHiroshima compiled and designed this short guide to vegetarian and vegan dining options in Hiroshima and the surrounding prefectures of Okayama, Tottori, Shimane and Yamaguchi. We hope our vegetarian and vegan readers find it useful.

Read it on Issuu below or download it here.