No case day followed by 5 new coronavirus cases in Chugoku region , May 1

5 new coronavirus cases in Chugoku region follow zero-case day. Iwakuni and Tottori to go back to school. Mask donations from former Hiroshima Carp players. Robberies in Hiroshima City.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm May 1) in Hiroshima Prefecture remains at 159 and 240 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of May 1, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 159 33 22 23 3 +4 +1 +0 +0 +0 2 deaths

3 new coronavirus cases in Miyoshi, Hiroshima Pref

3 more people in Miyoshi, in northern Hiroshima Prefecture, have been confirmed to have coronavirus, it was announced yesterday. A man and woman are relatives of a Miyoshi woman in her 60s who tested positive for coronavirus on April 29. The third case is a man (in his 60s) who works with the 60 year old woman. These infections are not thought to be connected to the large cluster of cases centered on a day care center for the elderly in the same city. 44 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Miyoshi so far.

1 new case in Hiroshima City cluster in Hiroshima

A man in his 40s, who is a resident at the Kenshinen care facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku in Hiroshima City, has tested positive for coronavirus, bring the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Hiroshima City to 78.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Yamahuchi Pref, new case and a reinfection

A new case of cornonavirus was confirmed in Yamaguchi City yesterday. The man initially tested negative on April 20 after developing a fever. Authorities are awaiting results of tests on family members the man lives with.

A coronavirus patient from Kudamatsu who was discharged from hospital on April 25 after testing negative two days in a row has returned another positive test. The man was retested after developing a fever on April 29 and, although his symptoms have now subsided, the results were positive for coronavirus and he has been readmitted to hospital.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Hiroshima Carp heroes donate masks

Two of the Hiroshima Carp’s most popular former players in recent years, Kuroda Hiroki and Arai Takahiro, have donated a total of 70,000 medical masks to Hiroshima Prefecture it was announced yesterday. Kuroda, who donated 50,000 of the masks, and Arai who donated 20,000, both wanted to show support and provide assistance to health workers on the frontline caring for coronavirus patients and prevent spread of the disease.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Tottori and Iwakuni to send kids back to after Golden Week

While most schools in the region will remain closed until late May, Iwakuni City and Tottori Prefecture have decided their kids will return after the Golden week holiday on May 7.

Although 3 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Tottori Prefecture so far, authorities believe that it is safe to restart schools as there have been no new cases confirmed for about 2 weeks now.

Iwakuni also confirmed 3 cases in early April. However, as infection routes are known and no new cases have been confirmed since then, it has been decided it is safe to restart the city’s schools. Schools will open in the mornings May 7 – May 13 and return to a normal schedule from May 14. The wishes of any parents uneasy about send their kids back will be taken into account and days missed for this reason will not be counted as absences. Schools under the jurisdiction of Yamaguchi Prefecture (of which Iwakuni is a part) are to renain closed until May 24.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Yahoo News

Spate of robberies in Hiroshima City

It has been reported that 7 businesses in Hiroshima City, closed due to coronavirus prevention measures, we broken into between April 16 and April 30. ¥200,000 was stolen from one business in Senda-machi and cash, alcohol and food were taken from the other places.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

