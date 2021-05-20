More Hiroshima Carp COVID-19 infections announced

May 21, 2021 （Update below)

5 more Hiroshima Carp players, a coach and a member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 it was announced last night. This brings the total number of members of the Carp organization who have tested positive this week to 10, including 8 players.

The players who have tested positive are fan favorite Suzuki Seiya, Chono Hisayoshi, Omori Minoru, Ishihara Tomoki and Hatsuki Ryotaro. The coach is Asayama Toyo.

This follows the announcement on May 17 that 3 other players – Kikuchi Ryosuke, Kotono Kaito and Shozui Yuya – had tested positive.

The team is reportedly awaiting guidance from the health department about whether to go ahead with the 3-game series against Hanshin Tigers at Mazda Stadium planned for May 21-23.

Sources: Chugoku Shinbun | Yahoo News

[UPDATE May 21]

Hiroshima Carp batting coach Kura Yoshikazu tested positive for COVID-19 on May 21, bringing the Carp cluster to 11 cases.

The 3-game series against Hanshin Tigers at Mazda Stadium planned for May 21-23 was canceled, with a view to making up for the missed games at a later date. The decision as to whether to go ahead with the planned game against Seibu Lions on May 25 is yet to be made as PCR testing of players and staff continues.

Chugoku Shinbun reports that Kikuchi Ryosuke who developed a fever on May 17 is on the road to recovery and is being treated at his home, but there are other players with high temperatures. Players who have returned negative PCR tests restarted individual training on May 22.

Details about ticket refunds are available on the Carp website [ja]. Refunds for tickets purchased via the Carp website by credit card or bank transfer can be had at Mazda Stadium 3rd Base Gate until May 30; 11am-4pm (no game days) and 11am until the end of the 5th inning on night game days. refund by post is also possible (see website for details). Refunds for tickets purchased from convenience stores can be processed at the store from which they were bought until June 6.

