Hiroshima Governor urges increased restraint to control spread of coronavirus

April 14, 2020

In a “spread of infectious disease alert” the governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Yuzaki Hideaki urged Hiroshima people and business owners to level up restraint and increase social distancing measures in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus yesterday.

The governor explained his concern at the increase of cases in Hiroshima Prefecture over the weekend. At 62 cases, Hiroshima Prefecture is now 17th in the country in terms of number of cases. In terms of number of cases per 10,000 people, before last weekend (April 11-12) Hiroshima had less than 1 case per 10,000 people and that has now risen to 2.21 per 10,000 people (21st in the country).

Governor Yuzaki used a stack of his now trademark information boards to drive home the current situation and make 5 urgent requests to the people of Hiroshima in general and 3 to businesses in particular.

To the people of Hiroshima

1. Avoid unnecessary outings everyday of the week, rather than just at weekends as previously urged.

2. If you do have to go out, ensure you keep a distance of 2m from other people.

3. Stay out of the nighttime entertainment districts and avoid restaurants and bars.

4. Reduce contact with other people by working at home, staggering time at work with co-workers and riding bicycles to work rather than taking public transport.

5. Refrain from disparaging and discriminating against people unfortunate enough to have contracted coronavirus.

To Hiroshima businesses

1. Maintain a 2m distance between workers, clients and customers whenever possible.

2. Avoid the 3Cs (3蜜・san-mitsu) closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings situations at work, employing online meetings where possible.

Sources:

https://www.pref.hiroshima.lg.jp/uploaded/attachment/386425.pdf

Video of the governor’s announcement on HTV website