Kissa Saeki organic cafe & kitchen

40 year old family run traditional Japanese-style cafe that now focuses on healthy interpretations of kissaten favorites using organic fare.

We are huge fans of the kissaten and junkissa coffee shops that are hanging on despite tough competition from big chain and hipster coffee outlets alike. And, it must be said that in our love for their retro fittings and Showa ambience, we often have to turn a blind eye to uninspiring coffee and overcooked eggs served up in smoky spaces. Kissa Saeki has done something very cool, however. They have preserved the ambience of the original coffee shop opened by the father of the current manager in 1977, while transforming the menu.

Kissa Saeki is very proud that they avoid using any chemical seasonings or GMO foods, and use organically grown and local ingredients whenever possible. They also have one of the largest selection of vegan dishes in the city. Kissa Saeki is open from 8am to 8pm and serves breakfast until 11am, followed by lunch plates, desserts and drinks. The bread used in their breakfast and sandwich sets comes from Oheso Cafe bakery in rural Sera (you can pick up your own Oheso made bread to take home early in the week) and the rice is organic germinated “enzyme” whole grain rice.

Two “morning” breakfast sets are available in until 11am: the standard breakfast for ¥600 and a vegan salad breakfast set that comes with coffee, toast and salad for ¥750.

Lunch sets (served from 11am-7pm or until they are sold out)

Daily fish lunch set [日替わりお魚ランチ] ¥790

Karaage fried chicken lunch set [鶏のからあげランチ] ¥990

Chicken steak lunch set [鶏肉ステーキランチ] ¥1150

Chicken sandwich [チキンサンド] ¥750

Vegan lunch sets

Glutinous millet croquettes set [ひよこ豆コロッケランチ] ¥990

Lentil hamburg steak set [レンズ豆ハンバーグランチ] ¥1150

Vegan curry [重ね煮マサラカレ] ¥950

Assorted fried food set [ミックスフライ] ¥750

Enzyme brown rice ball set [おむすびセット] ¥830

Japanese wheat gluten cutlet sandwich [車麩かつサンド] ¥650

Extra large portion of rice +¥100.

Extra large portion of curry +¥150.

¥100 off any drink ordered with a lunch set.

Dessert

Raw, sugar-free hemp chocolate tart [ヘンプチョコタルト] ¥600 *vegan

Desserts selection[デザート盛り合わせ] ¥1000

Mini muffin (Hot or chilled) [ミニマフィン] ¥300 *vegan

Scone [スコーン] ¥380 *vegan

Brown Chiffon Cake [ブラウンシフォンケーキ] ¥450

Salt malt cookies [塩麹クッキー] ¥200

Banana ice cream ¥500 [バナナアイス]

Drinks

Organic coffee (hot/iced) [オーガニックコーヒー] ¥400

Brown rice coffee [玄米珈琲] (caffeine free) ¥450

Organic earl grey tea (hot/iced) [オーガニックティー] ¥450

Organic ginger ale (hot/iced) [オーガニックジンジャーエール] ¥500

Fermented cassis juice (hot/iced/soda) [酵素カシスジュース] ¥500

Organic cocoa (soy milk) [オーガニックココア] ¥500

Enzyme Juice [酵素ジュース] ¥600

Organic mandarin orange juice [オーガニックみかんジュース] ¥500

Straight apple juice [ストレートりんごジュース] ¥500

Heartland beer [ハートランドビール] ¥500

Droplets of Daigo (Natural liquor) [珊瑚のしずく] ¥400

Veritasbraii (Non alcoholic beer) [ヴェリタスブロイ] ¥500

Non-smoking

English menu

Free WiFi

Credit cards accepted

Opening hours: 7:30-20:00 （L.O. 19:30）”Morning” breakfasts until 11:00

Address in Japanese: 〒730-0031 広島県広島市中区紙屋町１丁目４−２５

Tel: 082-246-9339

URL: http://xn--r8jkw5439auu9b.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kissa.saeki/