Rogue biker marks iconic Kintai Bridge

Paul Walsh 166 Views 0 Comment

Local news has been reporting an act of vandalism on a motorbike which left tire marks on 322 of the 522 slats that cover Kintai Bridge in Iwakuni.

According to Iwakuni City officials, a local resident reported to police that “Someone is riding a motorbike over the bridge” at around 18:40 on Friday, July 17.

Although the biker had moved on by the time police arrived, on inspection tire marks were found on each of the bridges 5 iconic arches. It is possible to walk across the bridge after the ticket booths close at 17:00, but access by bicycle and motor vehicle is prohibited and the act is being considered violation of cultural property protection law.

CCT footage from cameras set up at the ticket booths at each end of the bridge is being examined by police.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Paul Walsh

Paul arrived in Hiroshima "for a few months" back in 1996. He is the co-founder of GetHiroshima.com and loves running in the mountains.

