Iwakuni’s iconic Kintai-kyo Bridge will be illuminated nightly from sunset to 10pm between March 17 and June 1.

The already stunning wooden five-arch bridge of which to this day employs traditional construction techniques looks incredible under lights after dark. It’s a sight not to be missed and a great way to end a day of enjoying the cherry blossoms (even in the rain) or the annual Kintai Bridge Festival.