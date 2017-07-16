Tayama Bungu Stationery Store

A Hiroshima original, this store has been in the stationery business for over 115 years.

If there is one thing Japan does well, it’s stationery. From handy little items that you never knew you needed, to just plain cute bits and bobs that no one should have to do without, Japan’s stationery stores have you covered. Now, while the big creative department stores like Tokyu Hands and Loft may be tough to compete with in terms of sheer selection, it is always nice to show some love to long-running family businesses like Tayama Bungu.

Though once located at street level on Hiroshima’s Hondori, like many of the shops that have been doing business on the busy shopping arcade for many decades, Tayama Bungu has moved to a higher floor. These days the stationery store can be found on the 3rd Floor of ‘Hondori Hills’, easily located by looking for the Adidas store that now occupies the ground floor on a corner in the center of the arcade.

The store may be smaller than back in the day, but Tayama Bungu pride themselves on the quality of the products they stock. In term of price, you’ll find everything from friction ballpoint pens with erasable ink to the highest quality (with prices to match) fountain pens. Fountain pen lovers will likely be keen to check out their line of Sailor fountain pens, manufactured in the neighboring city of Kure; Tayama Bungu carries some original designs as well as original Sailor inks.

Those looking for lightweight souvenirs can find interesting little nik-naks, like “funcy”sushi-shaped erasers and a line of nicely designed postcards featuring local landmarks and themes.

On the same floor, in the same building, is another long-running business, Watanabe Ceramics, which makes this one of the best places on Hondori to hit when shopping for gifts.

Opening hours: 10:00-21:00

Address: 3F Hondori Hills, 8-23 Hondori, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi

Address in Japanese: 〒730-0035 広島市中区本通8-23 本通ヒルズ3階.

Tel: 082-248-2221

http://tayama-bungu.net/

https://www.facebook.com/tayamabungu/