International Aikido Dojo

Aikido is a powerful yet beautiful Japanese martial art focused on flexibility and self-defense- this excellent dojo is located in the countryside area of Saijo, Higashi-Hiroshima.





The International Aikidō Dōjō Hiroshima is located in Saijō, Higashi–Hiroshima City, where the Hiroshima University campus is located. (It takes about a 40 minute train journey or drive from Hiroshima city to get there). This Aikidō group practices at Saijō Junior High School’s Judō Dōjō three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays) for 90 minutes. Wednesdays practice is at a different location in town.

What is Aikido?

AIKIDŌ is a martial art created by Morihei Ueshiba after World War II. It can be practiced on many levels and by people of all ages. There are no weight restrictions or weight categories. Aikidō incorporates many elements including self-defense, but many people practice it as a way to keep healthy and fit as well as a kind of spiritual training.

There are no competitions or tournaments. Training usually takes the form of repeated practice of basic movements, breathing and stretching exercises and a variety of throwing and pinning techniques. The movements range from flowing routines to more serious strong grips but always keeping in mind to try to achieve a harmonic connection with the partner.

The Hiroshima International Aikidō Dōjō

(established 2002) is associated with and recognized by the AIKIKAI FOUNDATION Aikidō World Headquarters under the leadership of Moriteru Ueshiba Doshu, the founders grandson. The dōjō is also a member of the Hiroshima Aikidō Federation.

The three founders (Peter Goldsbury, Werner Steinhaus, Carolin Funck) started practice in Europe and have more than twenty years experience in Japanese Dōjō’s too.

The Dōjō aims to incorporate elements of health and spiritual aspects into practice and to create a place of encounter for people from different cultures.

The classes are conducted by Werner Steinhaus (6th dan), who started out doing Judō (10 years), began practicing Aikidō in 1980 in Germany and Carolin Funck (6th dan), who began practice in 1984 also in Germany.

They trained under various students of the Aikidō founder in Germany and Japan and since moving to Japan in Matsuyama, Kobe and Ōsaka. Both are also experienced Iaidō practitioners.

Details

Hiroshima International Aikidō Dōjō

Practice Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays (advanced students only) and Sundays from 19.00-20.30

Fees: 2000 Yen/month; students 1000 Yen/month

Place: Higashi-Hiroshima City, Saijō Junior High School Judō Dōjō (First floor of Gymnasium)

Access by train: Take the JR Sanyō Line to Saijō Station (about 40 minutes from Hiroshima Station). From there, it is about 15 min. walk (see map)

By car: The Dōjō is close to old route No. 2, which runs through Saijō parallel to the JR line (see map). Parking space is available at the school.

Contact: 082-430-4750 (English and Japanese) e-mail: [email protected]iris.ocn.ne.jp

Homepage: http://www.aikido-hiroshima.com