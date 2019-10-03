You may have visited Hiroshima’s Toshogu Shrine, located about ten minutes’ walk from the North Exit (Shinkansen side) of Hiroshima Station. But it’s unlikely that you know the bread stand nearby located near the entrance of the road to the shrine.

“A Taste of Mahoroba” is held every Thursday at “Nayuta’s Weekly Bread Stand” near Toshogu Shrine

Minna no Pan-Yasan Mahoroba is a special pop-up shop held every Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when Nayuta Yamato and Michiyo Nishino set up a table and lay out their baked goods. These baked goods are handmade at the Mahoroba Bakery, located in Umaki. Mahoroba means “the splendid land of Yamato” and describes a land of peace and bliss – the Japanese equivalent of Arcadia.

Mahoroba has the usual Japanese bakery offerings, such as “Melon pan” (sweet sugary round bread) and “shokupan” (standard white sliced bread often eaten for breakfast), but it also offers several unique products inspired by Japanese sweets and snacks – such as “Ohagi pan” (pounded rice covered with sweet bean paste and then baked in bread); “Tanba no Kuromame pan” (buns baked with sweet Tanba black beans from Hyogo Prefecture); and “Takoyaki pan” (bread baked with octopus dumpling).

And if you are worried about allergies, this super-inclusive bakery also offers bread without egg and dairy products. Not only is the bread clearly labelled, but Michiyo-san came up with a creative way to allow younger children with allergies to choose their own bread: bread in the shape of animals is made without eggs, while bread in the shape of sea creatures has no egg or dairy products.

From the time she was a kid, Nayuta dreamed about working in a bakery. She can’t use her hands but she has no problem talking, making her a very persuasive salesperson!

So if you find yourself near Hiroshima Station on a Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., drop by this Mahoroba’s bread stand and pick up some yummy bread.

Or visit the main bakery in Umaki, open everyday between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (except Sundays and Tuesday afternoons). It is fully wheelchair accessible and even has a small play area for kids.

Mahoroba Weekly Bread Stand address: