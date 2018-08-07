Asa-Kita-Ku (Shiraki) Volunteering

About a 40 minute drive from Hiroshima station in the Asa-kita-ku suburbs of Hiroshima, the town of Shiraki is accepting volunteers.







On the last Saturday in July, there were about 40 volunteers helping out. We saw a lot of damage on the 40-minute drive into the countryside from Hiroshima station. It seemed like we drove deep into the countryside to get there and some parts of the road had just been repaired allowing the area to accept volunteers as well as start the long process of rebuilding and recovery.







In fact, along the way, there was an area of the main road that had been completely washed away but has now been completely rebuilt. The rail service that usually runs alongside the main road has been stopped since the disaster.