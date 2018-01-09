cozy cafe on peace boulevard in hiroshima cafe citron
Café Citron

Cozy 2nd floor cafe on the corner of Peace Boulevard and Jizo-dori serving light food, pretty good espresso drinks and inventive indulgent desserts.

As well as comfortable sofas and chairs, you can also sit at the counter.
Cute latte art at Cafe Citron
Large windows look out onto Peace Boulevard.
Baked apple and ice cream at Cafe Citron.

Opening hours:

  • Weekdays 11:30-23:00（L.O 22:30）
  • Friday, Saturday, Sunday and day before National Holidays 11:30-01:00
  • Lunch served 11:30-16:00
  • Non-smoking section until 16:00
  • Credit cards OK

Address 1-1 Komachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi
Address in Japanese: 広島県 広島市中区 小町 1-1 ２Ｆ
Tel: 082-247-4106
URL: http://commercial-art.net/wp/hiroshima/citron/

