Organza 10th Anniversary Month

10 years is a good chunk of time to be doing anything, but it takes a particular tenacity to keep a multi-story building devoted to spreading avant-garde culture and entertainment is a generally conservative city like Hiroshima. That is, however, exactly what our own bohemian queen Goto Izumi has done in Tokaichi.

It was with the opening of “Live music cafe” Organza, a space and concept that she had been building in her mind for many years, that Goto Izumi established her initial foothold. From there her tentacles spread, taking over the entire 3 story building. Surviving and thriving for 10 years in the entertainment and food and beverage industry in itself is worthy of celebration. But having bought the building out right when the former landlord put it up for sale last year, this years commemoration is also something of a declaration, marking the start of a new and exciting stage for Goto Izumi and her base of operations.

To commemorate the anniversary Organza is hosting a series of events throughout February that reflect the diverse range of events and happenings for which it has become well-known in underground circles around Japan. On offer are some intimate performances by some pretty famous artists (and which sold out soon after they were announced), extravagant burlesque and cabaret shows as well as a couple of events which involve many of Organza’s regular performing clientele. And it wouldn’t be an Organza program without a little bit of etchi adult entertainment. Personally, I am most looking forward to the Goto Izumi’s new album release show, her 10th solo album which coincides (not altogether coincidently I feel) with the anniversary.

Madam Go Forth!

「マダムが行く！激闘☆地下劇場 新春場所広島編」

Thursday February 1

Open 19:30

Start 20:00

Advance ¥2500 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥3000 (+ drink or food order)

Chiku Toshiaki

Sunday February 4

(Sold Out)

Takehara Pistol

(Sold Out)

「竹原ピストル演奏会～僕たちの原点回帰～」

Friday February 9





My Song Night Part 1

「僕のうた～第一夜～」

Saturday February 10

22 talented singer songwriters, each performing one of their original songs.

Open 19:00

Start 19:30

Advance ¥1500 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥2000 (+ drink or food order)



My Song Night Part 2

「僕のうた～第二夜～」

Sunday February 11

22 talented singer songwriters, each performing one of their original songs.

open 19:00

start 19:30

Advance ¥1500 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥2000 (+ drink or food order)

Crappy Valentine’s Day Night Talk Show and Live with Hatch Hatchell and Guitar Panda

「 ハッチハッチェルとギターパンダのクダラナバレンタインデー♥ ～まさかのトークショー！とご機嫌ライブ！～」

Wednesday February 14

Open 19:00

Start 20:00

Advance ¥2500 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥3000 (+ drink or food order)

Secret Attic Cabaret

「屋根裏秘密キャバレー」

Friday February 16

Dancers

Safi

Takada Akiko

Goto Izumi

Chiko bird

Songs

lengyo

Open 19:00

Start 20:00

Advance ¥3500 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥4000 (+ drink or food order)



Hiroshima Eros Night

「広島エロスナイト」

Saturday February 17

Open 19:30

Start 20:00

Adcvance ¥3000 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥3500 (+ drink or food order)

Goto Izumi’s Miraculous 10th Album in !0 Years Mometara make Launch

「ゴトウイズミnew album「求めたら負け」発売記念ライブ ～10周年に10枚目！の奇跡！またここから～」

Sunday February 18

Open 18:30

Start 19:30

Advance ¥2000 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥2500 (+ drink or food order)

TOSHI-LOWワンマンライブ (BRAHMAN/OAU)

Tuesday February 20

Sold Out

mama!milk x Takeo Toyama: Rendez-vous musical

「 mama!milk×トウヤマタケオ～Rendez-vous musical～」

Thursday February 22

Advance ¥3500 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥4000 (+ drink or food order)

「Laika Came Back＋岩瀬敬吾～ずっと待ってた君との夜～」

Saturday February 24

Open 18:30

Start 19:30

Advance ¥3500 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥4000 (+ drink or food order)

Video on the Roadside Adult Video Appreciation with Tsuzuki Kiyoichi

「都築響一トークショー特別編！VIDEO on the Roadside「はぐれAV劇場」鑑賞会」

Sunday February 25

Writer and cultural curator Tsuzuki Kiyoichi take the audience on a tour of Japanese adult video.

Open 19:00

Start 19:30

Advance ¥2500 (+ drink or food order)

Door ¥3000 (+ drink or food order)

2017 Organza Kohaku sreening

「 ヲルガン座紅白歌合戦2017ファイナル!上映会」

Tuesday February 27

Organza regulars have been seeing in the New Year with their own version of Japan’s classic “Read vs White Singing Battle” since the restaurant’s first winter. Popular as it is, December 31 2017 marked the final installment of the event (Izumi likes to shake things up every now again). You can expect a packed house at this video screening of the event.

Open 17:30 (restaurant open as normal)

Start 20:00

No cover charge (+ drink or food order)

You can make reservations for these events by send your name and the number of people you will going with by email to [email protected] or by calling Organ-za at 082-295-1553 (Japanese only).

You will be able to pick up Goto Izumi’s new 10 track album from February 18 for ¥1500 and a commemorative tote bag, designed by Haro, is also up for grabs right now, also for ¥1500.