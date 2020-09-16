Mazda Stadium capacity extended after Hiroshima Covid-19 alert level lowered

In line with Hiroshima Prefecture lowering the Covid-19 precaution level from Stage 2 to Stage 1, attendance at Hiroshima Carp home games at Mazda Stadium will be raised from 5,000 to 16,500 (50% of the stadium’s capacity).

Tickets for games vs Yokohama DeNA (9/25-28) and Yomiuri Giants (9/29-10/1) go on sale today at 11am.

Ticket sales for the home 9 games between 10/6 and 10/18 are planned to go on sale from 9/27.

Tickets will be sold through the Carp’s official website [ja] only (no sales at the stadium or at convenience stores).

The Hiroshima Carp are currently in 5th place in the Central League, one rank above bottom the league Yakult Swallows.

As of September 15, 2020 there are 16 reported active cases of Covid-19 in Hiroshima Prefecture. There have been 3 confirmed deaths due to the virus since the pandemic began.