Join the Peace Park Clean Up

Play your part in getting Hiroshima ready to welcome the world on August 6.

At the end of July every year, around 3000 volunteers get up early to spend an hour cleaning up Peace Memorial Park ahead of the August 6 peace ceremony. It’s a great way to contribute to the important event or, especially for those who will not be in Hiroshima on August 6.

GetHiroshima will be joining the EARTH Hiroshima team on Thursday, July 27 to help with the clean up. If you’d like to join us, come to the parking lot on the south side (Peace Boulevard side) of the Peace Museum at 7am and look for the group wearing T-shirts with the EARTH Hiroshima logo on them (the first 7 volunteers will get their own T-shirt). We’ll be cleaning from 7:15am to 8:15am.

The clean up will go ahead even if it rains, but if the weather is particularly bad a cancellation notice will be posted on the city homepage between 5:30am and 6am.