Ushita Sogo Koen Park

Ushita Sogo Koen [牛田総合公園] expansive hillside park behind the Higashi-ku Sports Center and Big Wave pool offers walking paths, grassy areas on which to lounge, a lovely rose garden and good views.

The park is particularly beautiful during cherry blossom season and the roses bloom May-June and October-November. The walking paths above the rose garden have several benches gazebos which offer good views and it is a great place to enjoy some peace and quiet.



The Mitate-yama viewpoint is reached through this park and there is also a trailhead to Ushita-yama and the rest of the “Ushita Alps” trail which leads to the Peace Pagoda on Futaba-yama near Hiroshima Station.

URL: https://www.ushita-park.jp/