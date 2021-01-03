Megahira Hot Spring
The Kur Garden Spa is a spacious mixed bathing area where bathers are required to wear swimsuits, making it perfect for groups, families and those still not quite ready for the full frontal Japanese bathing experience.
This mountain resort is only about 45 minutes by car from the city center and just 2km from the Yoshiwa exit on The Chugoku expressway. Outside the mixed bathing area is an open-air bath made from a large 45,000 year old tree stump shipped from New Zealand. There are also standard separate bathing areas for men and women; strictly naked.
The Restaurant Megahira serves a full range of seasonal Japanese dishes using local ingredients 11:00-15:00 and there is a cafe which is open until 17:00.
Overnight accommodation [ja] is also available in the lodges or in the spa, and there are several special online deals available here [ja].
Admission:
- Kua Garden Swimsuit Onsen:
Adults: ¥1100
6-12 yrs: ¥650
3-5 yrs: ¥350
- Segregated Onsen Baths:
Adults: ¥700
6-12 yrs: ¥350
3-5 yrs: ¥150
- Towel rental: ¥110
- Swinsuit rental: ¥330
Opening Hours (shortened due to COVID-19): 11:00-19:00 (final admission 18:00)
Closed: Mondays
Address: 4301 Yoshiwa, Hatsukaichi-shi, Hiroshima-ken, 738-0301
Tel: 0829-77-2277
URL: http://www.megahira.co.jp/pc/spa.html
