Okunoshima “Rabbit Island”
It’s not due to the shape of this island that it got the nickname of “rabbit island” but because it is completely overrun with the cute, fluffy bunnies. There are conflicting accounts for the bunny population, but one reason dates back to WWII when the island was used to produce chemicals to be used in combat such as poison gas. The rabbits were brought to the island to test the effects of the poison, but once the war ended they were freed by the workers. The rabbits you now see around the island may be many generations down the line from these test bunnies. Others report the bunnies are descendants of rabbits released by elementary school kids- maybe the truth is a combination of both stories. Regardless, the presence of the rabbits in combination to the historical ruins has made the island a popular attraction.
Located about an hour’s drive past Kure from Hiroshima city is the island of Okunoshima. The island is now a popular day-trip destination or weekend holiday spot. When you arrive in Tadanoumi, there is now a great little port which has a small shop where you can buy a variety of rabbit souvenirs, rabbit food to feed the bunnies and ice-cream and other light snacks to feed the people.
There is a good sized hotel (resort) with hot spring bath, restaurant, pool (in summer) cycle and walking paths, kid-friendly museum and it is also possible to visit the abandoned site of the chemical factory if you are interested. On a visit in late summer of 2016, we wandered around the whole island on foot, feeding bunnies and catching Pokemon along the way (they are pretty good at posing for pictures with the rabbits before you capture them!) #RabbitIslandPokemon
According to this Japan Times article, the island produced 5 types of chemical gas which was mostly used in warfare in China. While working at the factory, many workers, which included Junior High School aged children who were forced to work during the war effort, also died during manufacturing. Some have argued the island might not be completely safe as there has never been any major decontamination of the whole island and there are apparently some sealed locations remaining which may still have poison stored in it. So, perhaps it’s best to stay on the official walkways and paths on the island.
The hotel information, museum staff, tourist information and local government do not mention any remaining problems and advertise the island as completely safe. As more visitors come to the island, we can hope the government is making more effort to maintain visitor safety. This is another reason to enjoy all the healthy bunnies jumping around the island. If you do notice any rabbits that are sick, please make sure to notify any of the staff who work in the hotel or at the port.
Walking around the lush island enjoying the beautiful Seto Inland Sea views is a day you will enjoy. There is a family friendly nature museum full of fun activities for the kids. The main Okunoshima resort is a good resource while on the island. The lobby has a Japanese set-meals restaurant, small meals and light snacks and desserts cafe where you can buy rabbit snot ice-cream (some kind of chocolate candy that looks like rabbit droppings is put on top of the soft-whip). The small gift shop in the lobby has snacks and souvenirs and the front desk can arrange a variety of activities on the island to enjoy from walking trails to bicycle rental to other sports like tennis. There is also a free regular shuttle from the hotel to the port throughout the day.
The Kyukamura National Park Resort Okunoshima website has information about walking tours and rentals available on the island as well as hotel rooms, food deals and other services.
This Japan Times article on wartime history of the island by Eric Johnston outlines the history of the chemical making during wartime and poses questions on the current safety of the island. Another interesting piece on the island comes from a traveler writing for Coilhouse. A favorite is this beautifully written review by a travel writer for Metropolis online magazine.
Access:
Okunoshima is a 15 minute ferry ride from Tadanoumi Port (Adult ¥300, Children ¥150 one way) with boats leaving about every half hour 07:45-19:30. The port is a short 5 minute walk from Tadanoumi JR Station which is half way between Takehara and Mihara on the Kure Line (it takes about 2 hours by local train from Hiroshima and costs around ¥1280-¥1500 one way).
Tadanoumi to Okounoshima “Rabbit Island” Ferry Schedule (Updated August 2017)
|Service
|Tadanoumi
忠海
|Okunoshima
大久野島
|Sakari
盛
|Cruiser
|07:40
|07:55
|—
|Ferry
|08:30
|08:45
|09:00
|Cruiser
|08:40
|08:55
|—
|Ferry
|09:40
|09:55
|10:10
|Cruiser
|10:25
|10:40
|—
|Ferry
|10:50
|11:05
|11:20
|Cruiser
Sat, Sun, Hols
|11:30
|11:45
|—
|Ferry
|12:00
|12:15
|12:30
|Cruiser
Sat, Sun, Hols
|12:20
|12:35
|—
|Cruiser
Sat, Sun, Hols
|13:45
|14:00
|—
|Ferry
|14:05
|14:19
|14:35
|Cruiser
|15:00
|15:15
|—
|Ferry
|15:15
|15:29
|15:45
|Cruiser
|16:00
|16:15
|—
|Ferry
|16:25
|16:39
|16:55
|Cruiser
|17:50
|18:05
|—
|High speed ferry
|18:40
|18:55
|—
Okunoshima “Rabbit Island” to Tadanoumi Ferry Schedule
|Service
|Sakari
盛
|Okunoshima
大久野島
|Tadanoumi
忠海
|Cruiser
|—
|08:10
|08:25
|Cruiser
|—
|09:10
|09:25
|Ferry
|09:05
|09:20
|09:35
|Ferry
|10:15
|10:30
|10:45
|Cruiser
|—
|10:50
|11:05
|Ferry
|11:25
|11:40
|11:55
|Cruiser
Sat, Sun, Hols
|—
|11:55
|12:10
|Cruiser
Sat, Sun, Hols
|—
|12:45
|13:00
|Ferry
|13:35
|13:48
|14:00
|Cruiser
Sat, Sun, Hols
|—
|14:25
|14:40
|Ferry
|14:40
|14:56
|15:10
|Cruiser
|—
|15:35
|15:50
|Ferry
|15:50
|16:06
|16:20
|Cruiser
Sat, Sun, Hols
|—
|16:30
|16:45
|Ferry
|17:00
|17:16
(February to October only)
|17:30
|Cruiser
|—
|18:15
|18:30
|Cruiser
|—
|19:15
|19:30
Ferries go on to Sakari Port on Omishima Island after calling at Okunoshima. Return ferries originate from Sakari Port on Omishima Island. Additional services my be added on particularly busy days. Ferry schedules do change fairly often so please confirm times on this page (in English via Google Translate here) or by calling the Sanyo Shosen Tadanoumi office on (0846)22-6199.
6 thoughts on “Okunoshima “Rabbit Island””
We spent a night on Rabbit Island a couple of years ago and would recommend it for an easy relaxing trip from Hiroshima. We were blissfully unaware of any possible remaining dangers, and so enjoyed yourselves thoroughly! We stayed at the government run Kyukamura hotel and it was fantastic value for money compared to a regular hotel, the only slightly negative point would be that some parts,including the Onsen hot bath, felt a little “well-worn”, but everywhere was perfectly clean and functional, if not of the most modern style!! Rooms were spacious with amazing views of the Inland Sea and in particular the food was fantastic. The meals were help-yourself-all-you-can-eat style which usually means poor quality, luke warm offerings but the standard was extremely high with freshly prepared dishes coming out all the time, a good mix of Japanese and Western, great for adults and kids alike. As it was not summer when we visited there wasn’t much to do except wander around the island and feed/take pictures of the rabbits, but we still enjoyed our time there, very safe and great for walking with kids as there are very few cars. I guess there would be more to do in the summer when the pool is in operation, also noticed a nice, well equipped campsite right in the beach. All in all, definitely a good place for a day-trip or over-nighter away from the city, especially for those with children.
C- thanks for adding such useful first hand information- it definitely is a fun place to take the kids and nice to know that the hotel is a good option for longer stays.
Just want to thank you for such a detailed information on this island, especially the updated ferry schedule. It made getting there so much easier this morning. It’s a beautiful island with a dark history.
Dara, you are very welcome. Glad to hear you enjoyed the island and I hope you managed to stay warm!