Cultural day trip to Hofu

Why not join us and bunch of friendly people on a day trip to Hofu in Yamaguchi on Saturday, September 15 and earn some pocket money at the same time?

The trip is a ‘familiarization trip’ to with the aim of giving Hofu a chance to showcase and get valuable, actionable feedback on how they can improve some of its tourism products. The theme of the trip is traditional Japanese culture and the day will center on three cultural activities (calligraphy, tea ceremony and ikebana) held in three beautiful and historically significant locations.

Calligraphy at Eiunso

Tea ceremony at Hofu Tenmangu Houshouan

Ikebana at Mouri-tei

We are looking for non-Japanese participants who are able to meet us in front of the South Exit of Hiroshima Station just before 8am and are free until we return at approximately 7pm. Lunch is included (vegetarian option available) and all participants will receive a ¥7000 cash thank you in return for filling out a survey about their impressions and sharing what they are up to to their social media channels throughout the day. It’s an early start so we will also treat you to your choice of Starbucks beverage for the outward bus journey 🙂

Schedule

07:50 Meet at Hiroshima Station Shinkansen Entrance

08:00 Depart Hiroshima Station

10:00 Eiunsou Calligraphy experience and tour

12:00 Leave Eiunsou

12:15 Arrive Hofu Tenmangu Shrine/Ume Terrace

Lunch at Cafe Sweet Home

13:20 Look around Hofu Tenmangu Shrine

13:50 Tea ceremony experience at Hofu Tenmangu Houshouan

14:20 Depart Hofu Tenmangu

14:35 Mouri-tei Ikebana experience, garden and museum viewing

16:45 Depart Mouri-tei (complete survey on the return journey)

18:45 Arrive Hiroshima Station Shinkansen Entrance

If you are interested, please fill in the form below by August 10 and we will be in touch.

