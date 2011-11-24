Graffity Mexican Diner

The friendly Nakashima brothers serve up fresh and tasty American-style fare. Chef Kai picked up his ideas about Mexican and Tex-Mex food during his 5 years working in the San Diego area. He is a skilled chef making every dish and condiment from scratch so it is as full of flavor as it should be- the super fresh salsa and guacamole are a testament to these efforts.



The beef and chicken is superbly seasoned and the Cajun grilled catfish was also great. The most popular dishes on the menu are the burritos, enchiladas, soft tacos and food plates featuring grilled chicken or beef tacos or burritos. The owners mentioned they can also do half orders if you want to try more than one dish on a visit. The fish taco comes with deep fried fish and the tacos or burritos are served with french fries not tortilla chips. But not to harp on the down side, this is a decent place with large portions that make it good value for money- especially if you like to eat meat. The lunch plates are very reasonably priced under ¥900. For a more special lunch, try the steak (¥2000) or catfish (¥1200) served with rice, salad, drink and dessert.

For groups and parties they have a Mexican themed “big portion” ¥2,500 course including some Mexican styled foods like Chimichangas (deep fried burritos) along with Japanese pub favorites like fried squid, taco-rice (spiced ground meat, egg and salad on rice) and ice-cream. Add ¥1500 for 90 minutes of all-you-can drink cocktails, beer, wine and soft-drinks.

If you are not in the mood for a full meal, Graffity is also a nice place to go for a few drinks and a Tex-Mex snack. It is a fun place, both to hang out on the sofas near the windows with some friends, or get friendly with the staff by sitting along the counter if you are flying solo.

Homemade salsa, guacamole and Jalapeno peppers available on request

Credit cards accepted

41 people capacity

no parking or parking discounts

Smokers paradise

Reservations accepted

Special party menu & drinks deals

(good) English and Japanese menu

Staff speak Japanese, a little English & a little Spanish

Address: 4F Exa Bldg 6-4 Fukuromachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi

Tel/Fax: (082)243-3669

URL: www.graffity.jp [ja]

Opening hours: 11:30-14:00 18:00-01:00 (L.O. 24:00)

Closed: Tuesdays