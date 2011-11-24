Graffity Mexican Diner
The friendly Nakashima brothers serve up fresh and tasty American-style fare. Chef Kai picked up his ideas about Mexican and Tex-Mex food during his 5 years working in the San Diego area. He is a skilled chef making every dish and condiment from scratch so it is as full of flavor as it should be- the super fresh salsa and guacamole are a testament to these efforts.
The beef and chicken is superbly seasoned and the Cajun grilled catfish was also great. The most popular dishes on the menu are the burritos, enchiladas, soft tacos and food plates featuring grilled chicken or beef tacos or burritos. The owners mentioned they can also do half orders if you want to try more than one dish on a visit. The fish taco comes with deep fried fish and the tacos or burritos are served with french fries not tortilla chips. But not to harp on the down side, this is a decent place with large portions that make it good value for money- especially if you like to eat meat. The lunch plates are very reasonably priced under ¥900. For a more special lunch, try the steak (¥2000) or catfish (¥1200) served with rice, salad, drink and dessert.
For groups and parties they have a Mexican themed “big portion” ¥2,500 course including some Mexican styled foods like Chimichangas (deep fried burritos) along with Japanese pub favorites like fried squid, taco-rice (spiced ground meat, egg and salad on rice) and ice-cream. Add ¥1500 for 90 minutes of all-you-can drink cocktails, beer, wine and soft-drinks.
If you are not in the mood for a full meal, Graffity is also a nice place to go for a few drinks and a Tex-Mex snack. It is a fun place, both to hang out on the sofas near the windows with some friends, or get friendly with the staff by sitting along the counter if you are flying solo.
- Homemade salsa, guacamole and Jalapeno peppers available on request
- Credit cards accepted
- 41 people capacity
- no parking or parking discounts
- Smokers paradise
- Reservations accepted
- Special party menu & drinks deals
- (good) English and Japanese menu
- Staff speak Japanese, a little English & a little Spanish
Address: 4F Exa Bldg 6-4 Fukuromachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi
Tel/Fax: (082)243-3669
URL: www.graffity.jp [ja]
Opening hours: 11:30-14:00 18:00-01:00 (L.O. 24:00)
Closed: Tuesdays
11 thoughts on “Graffity Mexican Diner”
A worthy attempt
As the food critic mentioned, this place does get closer than most at recreating authentic Mexican food. However, this being Japan, you have to take that statement for what it is worth. Being from Southeast Texas, I miss a good plate of tacos de carne asada with cilantro and just a squeeze of limon. However, this place does serve a few dishes which would lead you to believe that the chef has been spent some time in a Mexican kitchen. The flavors are all a bit off, but to hell with it, just wash it down with a nice glass of Tecate and enjoy the cozy environment.
Glad to have it here
I met these guys when they were serving chili dogs at Flower Festival 2010. There are few better ways to get on my good side in Japan than feed me a chili dog. So I went in to the place a couple weeks later and was not disappointed. Love the atmosphere, love the staff, love the Negra Modelo and premium tequilas. These guys are doing what it takes to introduce Tex-Mex to this city, and we must encourage them in any way possible.
First off, tex-mex is disgusting food. i have no idea why someone would want to make this food. that being said, graffity serves a bad immitation of tex-mex, which is a bad immitation of mexican food. the beans are not even the kind used in tex-mex OR mexican, the “guacamole” is just smooshed avocados, not guacamole. the tortillas are not fresh, and they dont know how to roll a burrito.
go to this place for something different, but dont go to this place expecting anything like what the real thing is supposed to taste like.
If Tex-Mex is disgusting food then a bad imitation of It should make for something good! Looking forward to trying Graffity.
Mexican food sans re-fried beans is Mexican food sans Montezuma’s revenge! It must be the next best thing to booze without the hangover. Chef Kai save me a seat!
I really want to like this place as the guys are friendly and fun. Unfortunately, the good staff don’t make up for bland poorly cooked food. I have been 4 times hoping i went on a bad day but sadly not.
Lucky that some people got to eat at the restaurant. As a family, we 3 trekked four+ blocks to try this restaurant, only to be given lame excuses why we couldn’t have a table and suggested we go elsewhere- when clearly they were not busy. From the comments it seems it isn’t worth it. So mixed blessings…but I suggest taking it off the gethiroshima map if it doesn’t want to welcome family tourists.
James- I am sorry to hear you had a bad experience at Graffity, they may have had a reservation for the tables as we have been there before as a family and never had a problem. Some days, they offer party plans for office parties, etc that take over most of the restaurant but that should have been on a sign somewhere near the door. I will make sure and ask them more about it next time I see them and make sure it is still suitable for the map. We appreciate your feedback.
Really liked this place! Great food and good atmosphere.
Graffity is awesome. I went to this place as often as I could. In my experience, it was the best Tex-Mex type place in Hiroshima. The food is awesome, the staff is a super nice family, and they are always coming up with new stuff. It’s not super authentic tex-mex, but in Japan, it’s a second best. They also have a great choice of Mexican beers and a great selection of other alcoholic drinks. Two thumbs, up.
