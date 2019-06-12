Aioi Bridge 1934 Hiroshima T-bridge Japan
Featured Features Photos & Video 

Fascinating glimpses of pre-war Hiroshima in 85-year-old film

Paul Walsh 220 Views 0 Comment

The Hiroshima Peace Museum has made seven minutes of film footage that provides fascinating glimpses of pre-war Hiroshima. Shot with a hand-cranked Pathé Baby home movie camera in 1934 (Showa Year 9) by Hideo Inoue, the two films were donated to the museum by his daughter-in-law in 2017 and have been digitized and shared on YouTube.

Fun at the beach

The films show footage of the city center, including Hiroshima Station, Hatchobori, Nigitsu Shrine, kids and families enjoying the beach, an awesome-looking pool, a local festival and the Aoi “T” Bridge that would be used as the target for the A-bomb in 11 years later.

Garden photo session
Dapper dancing kid

Hiroshima’s role as an important military base is illustrated by a few seconds showing a parade of soldiers and horses pulling gun carriages under blossom-heavy trees.

Military parade

Though entirely unrelated, watching the few seconds of a little kid on a tricycle I can’t help but recall Shin’s Tricycle which is displayed in the Peace Memorial Museum.

boy on tricycle


Asahi.com has some interesting then-and-now photos comparing still images from the footage with how the places look now. Can you identify any other places? Share in the comments below if you can.

Paul Walsh

Paul arrived in Hiroshima "for a few months" back in 1996. He is the co-founder of GetHiroshima.com and loves running in the mountains.

You May Also Like

the legend of the three arrows motonari mori

The Legend Of The Three Arrows

Paul Walsh 0

Enkobashi Bridge pre-war restoration completed

Paul Walsh 0
Anrakuji Abombed gingko tree

Anraku-ji Temple A-bombed Gingko

Paul Walsh 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.