Eating out
Bateren Horror Kissaten
This unique coffee shop in the hills of Higashi-hiroshima has been freaking visitors out since 1960. [日本語]
Nightlife
Hallelujah
Hallelujah is a friendly dining-bar with a nice wooden counter tables with colorful chairs, soft lighting and a welcoming atmosphere
Lifestyle
Fleur Bleue
Fleur Bleue, a small salon on Jizo-dori, just off Peace Boulevard, specializes in Larimar imported direct from the Dominican Republic.
Deep Hiroshima
Sayonara to the Daiichi Gekijo Strip Theater
Goto Izumi peeks behind the curtain of Hiroshima’s last strip theater, soon to close after 40 years in business. [日本語]
Matt’s Moment
Calling Ariane
My wife collects strays. A small Parisian dancer standing at the side of a coastal road, with a sign saying Peace Park. A German in the dunes of Shimane with his young son…
Tags
Autumn Autumn colors Cherry Blossom club clampdown Credit cards Day trip English menu English spoken Family-friendly Free WiFi Halloween Hiking Hiroshima70 HIroshima71 Hiroshima Carp Hiroshima city Illuminations kagura Kid-friendly kids konbini Lunch Matt's Moment Miyajima Naka-ku Near Peace Park new year Non-smoking Open-all-day Open late peace reggae Running sake Sanfrecce Shimane shopping Smokers paradise Summer Ushita Vegetarian options volunteer Winter 日本語 紅葉