Eating out
Ayur
Wonderful little Japanese bistro in Hakushima voted ‘Best Japanese Restaurant’ in our 2016 Best of Hiroshima Awards.
Nightlife
Hallelujah
Hallelujah is a friendly dining-bar with a nice wooden counter tables with colorful chairs, soft lighting and a welcoming atmosphere
Lifestyle
Verite Cold Pressed Juice
Delicious and healthy cold pressed juices in Tatemachi, just off the Hondori shopping arcade. [日本語]
Deep Hiroshima
Sayonara to the Daiichi Gekijo Strip Theater
Goto Izumi peeks behind the curtain of Hiroshima’s last strip theater, soon to close after 40 years in business. [日本語]
Matt’s Moment
Calling Ariane
My wife collects strays. A small Parisian dancer standing at the side of a coastal road, with a sign saying Peace Park. A German in the dunes of Shimane with his young son…
Tags
