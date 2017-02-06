Eating out
Bateren Horror Kissaten
This unique coffee shop in the hills of Higashi-hiroshima has been freaking visitors out since 1960. [日本語]
Nightlife
Hallelujah
Hallelujah is a friendly dining-bar with a nice wooden counter tables with colorful chairs, soft lighting and a welcoming atmosphere
Lifestyle
Deep Hiroshima
Home of Battered Innards, Fukumoto Shokudo Rebooted
Could an under-the-radar purveyor of the soul food of Hiroshima backstreets survive a makeover? [日本語]
Matt’s Moment
Calling Ariane
My wife collects strays. A small Parisian dancer standing at the side of a coastal road, with a sign saying Peace Park. A German in the dunes of Shimane with his young son…
Tags
Autumn Autumn colors Cherry Blossom club clampdown Credit cards Day trip English menu English spoken Family-friendly Free WiFi Halloween Hiking Hiroshima70 HIroshima71 Hiroshima Carp Hiroshima city Illuminations kagura Kid-friendly kids konbini Lunch Matt's Moment Miyajima Naka-ku Near Peace Park new year Non-smoking Open-all-day Open late peace reggae Running sake Sanfrecce Shimane shopping Smokers paradise Summer Ushita Vegetarian options volunteer Winter 日本語 紅葉