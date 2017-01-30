Tags

Autumn Autumn colors Cherry Blossom club clampdown Credit cards Day trip English menu English spoken Family-friendly Free WiFi Halloween Hiking Hiroshima70 HIroshima71 Hiroshima Carp Hiroshima city Illuminations kagura Kid-friendly kids konbini Lunch Matt's Moment Miyajima Naka-ku Near Peace Park new year Non-smoking Open-all-day Open late peace reggae Running sake Sanfrecce Shimane shopping Smokers paradise Summer Ushita Vegetarian options volunteer Winter 日本語 紅葉