Mazda Stadium Hiroshima Carp Ticket Guide

With over 30 kinds of tickets to choose from, choosing your seat at a Carp game at Mazda “Zoom Zoom” Stadium can be confusing. GetHiroshima has put together this English guide using information and images from the Hiroshima Carp’s Official Website. Clicking on the seat types will take you to the appropriate page on the Carp site (Japanese) where you can click on the little eyeball icons to see video clips of the views you should get from the seats.

Individual and Pair Tickets

Dug Out Seatssuna kaburi seki

Group Tickets

Coca Cola Terrace Up to 5 people¥22,500 ¥26,500 with food plate Gate Bridge Up to 6 people¥21,000 ¥25,000 with food plate Japanese style tatami mat Koi sajiki Up to 8 people ¥36,000 Premium Terrace Up to 8 people ¥36,000

Where to buy tickets

You can buy tickets through the Carp website from here, but you need to register first and the whole process is quite involved even for those with good Japanese ability. Other places to get your tickets are below.

Mazda Stadium Ticket Office

On days when there is no game 11:00-16:00

On day game days 11:00 until 30 minutes before the game ends or 22:00 (whichever comes first)

On night game days 11:00 until 30 minutes before the game end or 22:00 (whichever comes first)

Tickets available until the day before any particular game.

CARP Baseball Gallery (karpio)

6-7 Hacchobori, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi Tel (082)227-2222

10:00-16:00 (closed on Sundays and National holidays when there is no games)

Tickets available until the day before any particular game.

7-11 convenience stores

Until the start of any particular game

Lawson convenience stores:

L-code 5 number code made up of “6” followed by the date of the game. Eg the code for a game on April 3 would be “60403”.

Tickettopia

P-code: 591-110

Deodeo Honkan B1F

Fukuya Ekimae 7F

Hotels