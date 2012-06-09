Mazda Stadium Hiroshima Carp Ticket Guide

With over 30 kinds of tickets to choose from, choosing your seat at a Carp game at Mazda “Zoom Zoom” Stadium can be confusing. GetHiroshima has put together this English guide using information and images from the Hiroshima Carp’s Official Website. Clicking on the seat types will take you to the appropriate page on the Carp site (Japanese) where you can click on the little eyeball icons to see video clips of the views you should get from the seats.
Individual and Pair Tickets
|Lower Levels
|SS Reserved SS shitei seki¥4700
|S Reserved S shitei seki¥4100
|Reserved Infield A naiya shitei seki A¥3600
|Reserved Infield B naiya shitei seki B¥3000
|Reserved Outfieldgaiya shitei seki¥2100
|Infield Non-reserved naiya jiyu seki Adult ¥1700 Kids ¥800
|Upper Levels
|Skyseat ¥3000
|Carp Performance A ¥2000
|Carp Performance B ¥1900
|Visitor Performance ¥1900
|Veranda (covered) ¥3500
|Wood Deck ¥3500
|2 Person Cushion Lounge Seats 7-11 Seat nesoberia ¥7000
Dug Out Seatssuna kaburi seki
|Outfield Dug Out gaiya suna kaburi seki ¥4000
|Back Center Dug Out shomen suna kaburi seki ¥8000
|Kirin Infield Dug Out Kirin suna kaburi seki ¥6000
Group Tickets
|Coca Cola Terrace Up to 5 people¥22,500 ¥26,500 with food plate
|Gate Bridge Up to 6 people¥21,000 ¥25,000 with food plate
|Japanese style tatami mat Koi sajiki Up to 8 people ¥36,000
|Premium Terrace Up to 8 people ¥36,000
Where to buy tickets
You can buy tickets through the Carp website from here, but you need to register first and the whole process is quite involved even for those with good Japanese ability. Other places to get your tickets are below.
Mazda Stadium Ticket Office
- On days when there is no game 11:00-16:00
- On day game days 11:00 until 30 minutes before the game ends or 22:00 (whichever comes first)
- On night game days 11:00 until 30 minutes before the game end or 22:00 (whichever comes first)
- Tickets available until the day before any particular game.
CARP Baseball Gallery (karpio)
- 6-7 Hacchobori, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi Tel (082)227-2222
- 10:00-16:00 (closed on Sundays and National holidays when there is no games)
- Tickets available until the day before any particular game.
7-11 convenience stores
- Until the start of any particular game
Lawson convenience stores:
- L-code 5 number code made up of “6” followed by the date of the game. Eg the code for a game on April 3 would be “60403”.
Tickettopia
P-code: 591-110
- Deodeo Honkan B1F
- Fukuya Ekimae 7F
Hotels
- Hiroshima Kokusai Hotel
- Provence 21 Hotel
- Hotel Via Inn
- Hiroshima Intelligent Hotel
- Hiroshima Intelligent Hotel Annex
- Grand Prince Hotel
- Hotel Unizo
- Hotel New Hiroden
- Urbain Hotel Executive
- Toyoko Inn Hiroshima-eki-minami-guchi
- Hotel Hiroshima Garden Palace
- Green Rich Hotel Hiroshima Shinkansen-guchi
- APA Hotel Hiroshima-ekimae
- Hotel Active Hiroshima
14 thoughts on “Mazda Stadium Hiroshima Carp Ticket Guide”
Purchased tickets for the wrong date. May I exchange to one day earlier?
sure can mate
Hi Mary, I’m not sure about that. I have asked for input on our Facebook page and will post anything I hear or anything I can find out tomorrow. Fingers crossed!
Hey, great guide. But I’m not sure if you mentioned how to see a schedule for when there are games? There must be a way to find out?
you can see the gethiroshima carp game listings in the events section http://gethiroshima.com/events
the official site lists games (now in English too) here: http://www.carp.co.jp/_calendar/index.html
Can’t figure out how the buys tickets?
The easiest way to buy tickets is to go to the box office at the stadium between 10-6 most days to buy tickets for individual games as well as season tickets. For more information on season tickets, you can contact the ticket office (in Japanese) as posted on the official website:
●お問い合わせ先
(株）広島東洋カープ 営業グループ 入場券部
TEL：082-554-1010／FAX：082-506-1189／
E-mail：[email protected]
I’m a huge Carp fan. Is there anyway I can listen to the audio of their games?
Hi and thank you for putting this together. I couldn’t tell on here, but do you know if it is possible to buy season tickets? Or is it just per game? Thank you 🙂
Hotel Granvia does not offer baseball tickets. I just asked and they confirmed.
Thanks for the update Kevin San.
Hello, i would like to Know if the Carpin Hiroshima play on 22 october? I don ´ find this information! Thanks!!;)
Hello Camille.
Yes, the Carp are playing today in the first game of the Japan Series to decide the champions of Japan. Unfortunately, the games are all sold out, but will be shown in bars and restaurants all over the city.
Where can I find out if tickets are sold out for a game?
Other than a Japanese notice on the Carp website such as now when there are test entries saying that the Climax Series playoffs and the Japan Series games are sold out, I don’t think there is any way to check if games are sold out without trying to purchase a ticket through a ticket outlet. Can anyone confirm or refute this?