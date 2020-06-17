Shimanami Kaido welcomes visitors again

Japan’s best known cycle route, the 70km Shimanami Kaido, welcomes visitors once again from Friday, July 19.

Although the route, which crosses the Seto Inland Sea via 6 islands connected by a series of impressive bridges, was never actually closed due to the Covd-19 pandemic, bike rental services were suspended and many hotels and businesses shut up shop. On Friday, July 19, however, the restart of the main public bike rental service, signal the return to some kind of normality for the popular bike route.

This normality is, of course, a new normality, and a series of new guidelines accompany the reopening.

Face coverings

People renting bikes are requested to wear masks or face coverings. In fact, there are some places in the region where face coverings are a requirement. Notably, passengers on the the 4 minute ferry between Onomichi Port and Mukaihara are required to wear masks.

Shimanami Japan, who operate the public bike rental service, do recognize that wearing face coverings during exercise in hot weather can contribute to dehydration and heat stroke. As well as being diligent about hydration, they ask visitors to use their judgement and remove face coverings while cycling IF maintaining social distance.

Disinfection

High touch bike parts (handlebars etc) on rental bicycles will be routinely disinfected. Disinfectant will also be available at rental terminals for customers to use.

Temperature monitoring

Please postpone your Shimanami trip if you have a temperature of over 37.5°C, if you feel you are developing a temperature or feel in any way unwell.

Avoid the 3Cs

Closed spaces (with poor ventilation)

Crowded spaces (with many people nearby)

Close-contact settings (such as close-range conversations)

Social distancing

Please observe social distancing and wear face coverings when visiting tourist spots and businesses in Shimanami.

Hand-washing and gargling

Please gargle and wash your hands at regular intervals, especially before and after eating and using the rental cycles.

When in Rome…

In addition, visitors are asked to try to be aware of and follow any local rules and guidelines during their trip.

Cycle Terminal Operating Hours

Please take into account current operating hours of cycle terminals along the route when planning your trip.

Onomichi Side (Hiroshima Pref)

Onomichi Port 07:00-19:-00

Onomichi Citizen’s Center Mukaishima 08:30-19:00

Habu Port 08:30-19:00

Setoda Tourist Office 09:00-17:00

Setoda Sunset Beach 09:00-17:00

Imabari Side (Ehime Pref)

Kamiura Rental Cycle Terminal 09:00-17:00

Omishima Rental Cycle Terminal 09:00-17:00

Hakata-jima – Hakata-jima Rental Cycle Terminal 09:00-17:00

Miyakubo Rental Cycle Terminal 09:00-17:00

Yoshiumi Rental Cycle Terminal 09:00-17:00

Imabari Station – Central Rental Cycle Terminal 08:00-20:00

Minato Koryu Rental Cycle Terminal 09:00-17:00

Imabari Station Temporary Rental Cycle Terminal 08:00-20:00

Further information

shimanami-cycle.or.jp

0848-22-3911 (Shimanami Rental Cycle)