Fishing boat captain dies in tanker collision

The captain of a fishing boat was killed in a collision with a tanker ship in the Tobishima islands.

According to the Kure Coast Guard, at around 7:00 p.m. on the December 3 the 380-ton tanker Mitsutatsu Maru, which had left Oita Prefecture for Osaki-kamijima Town, collided with a 0.5 ton fishing boat. A coast guard patrol boat found the 58-year-old captain of the local fishing boat unconscious on board. He was taken to the hospital but he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The Kure Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: TSS News | Chugoku Shinbun

December 5, 2022