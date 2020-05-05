4 new Chugoku region Covid-19 cases include nurse & pharmacist, May 4

May 5, 2020

On the day that national government extended the Covid-19 state of emergency to May 31, 4 new coronavirus cases were announced in the Chugoku region. The 3 cases in Hiroshima City include a nurse working on Hiroshima City’s designated Covid-19 ward at Funairi Hospital and a pharmacist working at a drugstore near the hospital, bring the total number of coronavirus cases so far confirmed in Hiroshima City to 83.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (as of 11 pm May 4) in Hiroshima Prefecture is 164 and 249 across the 5 prefectures of the Chugoku Region.

Coronavirus cases in Chugoku Region as of May 4, 2020 Hiroshima Yamaguchi Okayama Shimane Tottori 164 35 22 24 3 +3 +1 +0 +0 +0 2 deaths

3rd nurse at Funairi Hospital tests positive

One of the 3 cases announced yesterday is a nurse who works on the city’s designated Covid-19 ward at Funairi Hospital. The nurse stopped working after developing a fever on April 24. Although the nurse’s temperature initially went down, the fever returned on May 2 and they tested positive for Covid-19 on May 3. The nurse was hospitalized on May 4 and is the third nurse working on the ward to contract the virus.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

WANTS pharmacist tests positive

A female pharmacist who works at the branch of the WANTS drugstore in front of Funairi Hospital, Hiroshima’s designated Covid-19 hospital has been conformed to have contracted Covid-19. The pharmacist developed a headache and sore throat on April 29 and a fever on May 1. She was hospitalized on May 4 after testing positive on May 3. Authorities sat that the infection route is “unknown”.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

New case confirmed in Saeki-ku cluster

A man in his 50s who is a resident at the Kenshingakuen care facility for people with learning disabilities in Saeki-ku in Hiroshima City has tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the cluster to a total of 62 cases so far.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Fist reinfection in Hiroshima City

The 6th case of coronavirus confirmed in Hiroshima on April 2 (personal details withheld) who was discharged on April 16 has tested positive for Covid-19 again. This is the first case of reinfection confirmed in Hiroshima.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

Wife of Hikari case also tests positive in Yamaguchi Pref

The wife of a patient in his 70s at Tokoyama Chuo Hospital who tested positive for Covid-19 on May 3 has also tested positive. The woman is also in her 70s and is the 4th case in Hikari and the 35th in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Chugoku Shinbun reports that all the staff and other patients who may have also come into contact tested so far have all tested negative. They plan to test a further 38 people.

Source: Chugoku Shinbun

