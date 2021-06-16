Mission Marine Day Hiroshima Beach Clean Up Campaign
Inbound Ambassador and GetHiroshima co-founder JJ Walsh is calling on Hiroshima’s beach-lovers to join her in a 6-week beach clean up campaign to make local beaches spick and span by July 22, designated as Umi-no-hi Marine Day holiday in Japan.
The idea came to JJ when she was picking up trash by herself at Bayside Beach Saka on World Ocean Day on June 8 this year. Realizing there were only six weeks between the two holidays, the first focused on protecting and improving the health of the oceans and the latter more focused on appreciation and enjoyment of the sea, it seemed like a perfect time to focus on the issue of the waste on our beaches. Although the problem with the constant flow of trash that ends up on Seto Inland Sea beaches can seem overwhelming, it’s important not to give up on this problem.
JJ invites anyone to come and join any of the beach clean up events she has scheduled in and around Hiroshima. Why not come lend a hand and join in this community effort, it feels good to help out and is more fun when joining a group effort.
Mission Marine Day Hiroshima Beach Clean Up Schedule
Tuesday June 8 (World Ocean Day)
Bayside Beach Saka
Clean up time 16:00-19:00
Google Map
Saturday June 12
Bayside Beach Saka
Clean up time 09:00-11:00
Google Map
Sunday June 13
Bayside Beach Saka
Clean up time 09:00-11:00
Google Map
Sunday June 20
Central Beach (grassy area next to Chuo Park in Hiroshima City)
Regular 3rd Sunday of the month river clean up
Clean up time 09:00-11:00
Google Map
Sunday June 27
Moto-ujina (behind the Hiroshima Grand Prince Hotel)
Clean up time 09:00-11:00
Google Map
Saturday July 3
Katsuragahama Beach, Kurahashi
Clean up time 09:00-11:00
Google Map
Sunday July 11
Sunset Beach, Setoda
Clean up time 09:00-11:00
Google Map
Sunday July 18
Tsutsumigaura Beach Park, Miyajima
Clean up time 09:00-11:00
Google Map
Thursday July 22 (Umi-no-hi Marine Day)
Mikasa Beach, Miyajima (in front of Starbucks and stone torii gate)
Clean up time 09:00-11:00
Google Map
JJ is contacting local authorities in advance of the clean ups to have them supply garbage bags and also pick up trash collected after the event by volunteers. This not only saves volunteers the time and hassle of having to take trash home, but also helps raise awareness within the local authorities themselves. Bags will be supplied, but it’s recommended for you to bring your own facemasks, refillable water bottles (suito), hats, and gloves for the volunteering activity.
JJ is also connecting with cleanup volunteers and event organizers across Japan and around the world to discuss issues they have with waste that washes up as well as litter problems. She hopes these talks, which she will be sharing on her Inbound Ambassador channels and on GetHiroshima, will help keep us all motivated to help alleviate and bring awareness to the issue. They can also shed light on how, although many of our local waste problems may be unique to our part of the world, there are many similarities. You’d be amazed at some of the stuff that gets picked up!