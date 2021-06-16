Mission Marine Day Hiroshima Beach Clean Up Campaign

Inbound Ambassador and GetHiroshima co-founder JJ Walsh is calling on Hiroshima’s beach-lovers to join her in a 6-week beach clean up campaign to make local beaches spick and span by July 22, designated as Umi-no-hi Marine Day holiday in Japan.

The idea came to JJ when she was picking up trash by herself at Bayside Beach Saka on World Ocean Day on June 8 this year. Realizing there were only six weeks between the two holidays, the first focused on protecting and improving the health of the oceans and the latter more focused on appreciation and enjoyment of the sea, it seemed like a perfect time to focus on the issue of the waste on our beaches. Although the problem with the constant flow of trash that ends up on Seto Inland Sea beaches can seem overwhelming, it’s important not to give up on this problem.

JJ invites anyone to come and join any of the beach clean up events she has scheduled in and around Hiroshima. Why not come lend a hand and join in this community effort, it feels good to help out and is more fun when joining a group effort.

Mission Marine Day Hiroshima Beach Clean Up Schedule

Tuesday June 8 (World Ocean Day)

Bayside Beach Saka

Clean up time 16:00-19:00

Google Map

Saturday June 12

Bayside Beach Saka

Clean up time 09:00-11:00

Google Map

Sunday June 13

Bayside Beach Saka

Clean up time 09:00-11:00

Google Map

Sunday June 20

Central Beach (grassy area next to Chuo Park in Hiroshima City)

Regular 3rd Sunday of the month river clean up

Clean up time 09:00-11:00

Google Map

Sunday June 27

Moto-ujina (behind the Hiroshima Grand Prince Hotel)

Clean up time 09:00-11:00

Google Map

Saturday July 3

Katsuragahama Beach, Kurahashi

Clean up time 09:00-11:00

Google Map

Sunday July 11

Sunset Beach, Setoda

Clean up time 09:00-11:00

Google Map

Sunday July 18

Tsutsumigaura Beach Park, Miyajima

Clean up time 09:00-11:00

Google Map

Thursday July 22 (Umi-no-hi Marine Day)

Mikasa Beach, Miyajima (in front of Starbucks and stone torii gate)

Clean up time 09:00-11:00

Google Map

JJ is contacting local authorities in advance of the clean ups to have them supply garbage bags and also pick up trash collected after the event by volunteers. This not only saves volunteers the time and hassle of having to take trash home, but also helps raise awareness within the local authorities themselves. Bags will be supplied, but it’s recommended for you to bring your own facemasks, refillable water bottles (suito), hats, and gloves for the volunteering activity.

JJ is also connecting with cleanup volunteers and event organizers across Japan and around the world to discuss issues they have with waste that washes up as well as litter problems. She hopes these talks, which she will be sharing on her Inbound Ambassador channels and on GetHiroshima, will help keep us all motivated to help alleviate and bring awareness to the issue. They can also shed light on how, although many of our local waste problems may be unique to our part of the world, there are many similarities. You’d be amazed at some of the stuff that gets picked up!