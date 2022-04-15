Guaranteed entries to Japan’s premiere cycling event on offer to international residents

The Shimanami Kaido’s biggest cycling event Cycling Shimanami, returns on October 30, 2022 after a 4-year hiatus. It’s the only cycling event in Japan in which you can ride on an expressway!

Organizers are inviting international residents to join the 7000 riders who will take part.

Hiroshima Prefecture has teamed up with JTB to offer international residents guaranteed entry to one of the most popular courses, hotel accommodation and assistance with bicycle rental and transportation. This International Resident Entry Package is an excellent opportunity to tick riding the Shimanami Kaido off your Japan bucket list.

Cycling Shimanami International Residents Entry Package

Guaranteed entry to the Onomichi to Imabari A Course (70km)

Two nights accommodation in Fukuyama

Shuttle bus to start and from finish

Hand luggage service

Bike transport support options

Cross bike rental option

Cycling Shimanami is hugely popular and always oversubscribed. Most applicants have to wait for the results of a lottery before they can get truly excited about taking part. This package allows international residents to skip the lottery with a guaranteed entry and provides the peace of mind of assured accommodation.

Hotel accommodation will be located near JR Fukuyama Station which is conveniently located for visiting both Onomichi and Tomo-no-ura. Tour participants will be able to do the mandatory pre-event registration on arrival in Fukuyama. A private shuttle bus will take participants to the start area on the morning of the event and bring them back from the finish in Imabari.

Bicycle transport will also be arranged, as well as bicycle rental for participants who don’t bring their own bicycle (at additional cost and conditions apply).

Package Details (¥48,000~)

October 29, 2022 October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 Event registration in Fukuyama

Fukuyama Hotel check in Bento breakfast

Shuttle bus to event assembly point

Participate in Cycling Shimanami 2022

Shuttle bus from finish in Imabari to Fukuyama Hotel Hotel breakfast

Fukuyama Hotel check out

Additional options

Cross bike rental (pick up at event start) Bicycle transport from Fukuyama to start area

Bicycle must be placed in bike bag, cardboard boxes boxes also available for sale Bike box from Fukuyama to event start Bicycle transport from finish to Japan address of your choice

Bicycle must be placed in bike bag

Online reservation available from 12:00 April 18, 2022: Click here



Event website: https://cycling-shimanami.jp/

Note to participants bringing their own bicycles

Bicycles must be placed in a bicycle bag during transport.

Participants should be prepared to carry their bike bags during the event.

Limited to international residents. However, one Japanese national (over 18 years old) entry per international resident entry is permitted.

Image: Hiroshima Prefecture