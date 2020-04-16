Featured Features Food and drink 

Supporting Local Restaurants While Staying Home

Looking for good food but trying to self-isolate? Don’t worry, Hiroshima Food Snob has your back!

As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Hiroshima, citizens are heeding the advice of experts and local government to #stayhome, a crucial step in containing outbreaks of the virus. However, local restaurants and cafes are feeling the economic effects that self-isolation brings, and many are now offering takeaway, delivery (be it via Uber Eats or Wolt or their own system), or even curbside delivery services to help ease the financial strain.

So, which great local Hiroshima City eateries and coffee purveyors can you get to go? Let’s break it down:

Key 
 P   T   D   DM   CB 
Pick-up without reservation Telephone ahead Delivery service available (Uber Eats, Wolt, Etc) DM store’s Instagram Curbside delivery

 

Caffeine Hit (Coffee)

Cicane Liquid Stand (P)
Everyday different baristas offer up some great craft takeaway coffee!

Cicane Liquid Stand

 

Progress Life Style Coffee (P/D)
Coffee, tea, and even sweets to make your #stayhome even better!

Progress Life Style Coffee
Progress Life Style Coffee

 

Akam Coffee Works (P)
Freshly roasted specialty and single origin coffee to go!

Akam Coffee Works

 

Side Stand Coffee (P)
Coffee and handmade sweets found here!

Shimaji Coffee Roasters

 

Prank Coffee & Cocktail (P/T/DM/CB)
Beautifully balanced lattes and more (grilled sandwiches, anyone?)

Prank Coffee & Cocktail 

 

Kiki Coffee (P)
The best scones in Hiroshima plus a host of delicious baked goods and, of course, specialty coffee.

Kiki Coffee
Kiki Coffee

 

Shimaji Coffee Roasters (P)
Light roast perfection and sweet treats to go with it!

Shimaji Coffee Roasters

 

Bleu Coffee (P)
My personal favorite roaster, finding just the right balance between light and dark.

Bleu Coffee

 

Union Coffee (P/T)
Well worth the trek out to Hakushima for their bold coffee selections (and sometimes takeaway sandwiches!)

Union Coffee

 

Cafe Luster (P)
Homemade seasonal muffins and coffee.

Cafe Luster
Cafe Luster

 

Obscura (P)
You know them, you love them, and they’ve always been available to go.

 

Sugar Rush (Sweets)

Aube Patissier Shinji Mori (P)
High class cakes and baked confections.

Aube Patissier Shinji Mori 

 

rit. craft chocolate and coffee (P)
Craft chocolate meets craft coffee.

rit. craft chocolate and coffee

 

Sabō Tsuruya (P)
Get your fill of delicious Japanese confections (wagashi) to go!

Sabō Tsuruya

 

Good Eats

Kitchen Minot (P/T/D)
Daily curry takeaway lunch, and a wide array of dinner choices and sides.

Kitchen Minot

 

Morgan (P/T/D)
Selection of freshly baked delights and terrific American classics.

Morgan
Morgan

 

Taikō Udon (P/T/D)

Always ahead of the curve, Taikō was one of the first to offer takeaway options AND a delivery service. Plus, they have vegan udon too.

Taiko Udon

 

Chelsea Bagel (P)
Homemade robust bagels that also freeze very well (if you’re looking to stock up).

Chelsea Bagel

 

Mio Bar (Breakfast only) (P)
Known for their cappuccino, Mio Bar will be offering breakfast options beginning 4/13 (Mon) at 5:55 am! Look forward to freshly baked cornetti and prosciutto ham panini!

 

Masato (T)
Offering beautiful and high-class washoku bento.

 

Roji-ura Tapas Ishioka (T)
Selections of pasta, paella, and more for lunch and dinner.

 

Morning Juice Stand (P)
Fresh fruit smoothies and fruit sandwiches to brighten your day.

Morning Juice Bar
Morning Juice Bar

 

Brazil (Bakery section) (P)
My favorite kissaten has an incredible bakery section of homemade and freshly baked sweet and savory breads.

Brazil

 

H’s Burger Stand & Bar (P/T/D)
Newcomer H’s has so many ways to enjoy their burgers from home!

 

Pizza Juicy (T)
With a selection of pizzafritta (like a fried calzone) for lunch and full size pizzas and sides for dinner, you can dine (at home) in style.

Pizza Juicy 

 

Spice Up Your Life (Curry)

Fin Kissa (T)
Incredible curries made from scratch with a selection of freshly roasted coffees and more.

Fin Kissa

 

Nandi (P/T)
You all know how much I love Nandi, and they’ve had takeaway options since before coronavirus happened!

nandi curry

 

Hyaku-Ban-Me no Saru (P/T)

Dobashi’s hidden treasure, this place has also offered takeaway from the get-go!

Hyaku-Ban-Me no Saru

Keep in mind, this isn’t the be-all, end-all definitive list, and I’ll try to keep it as up to date as possible. In the meantime, stay safe, stay home, and enjoy some great takeaway!

 

