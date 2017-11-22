EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection Launch
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection Launch

This morning “Hiroshima peace brand” EARTH Hiroshima unveiled it latest products, inspired by Hiroshima’s peace activism and realised through collaboration between local creatives and local manufacturers.

EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 14

The 5 new products (and a font!) were unveiled at a little media event on the 3rd Floor of the Eki City building which kicked off a two day promotional event at which the brand is showcasing its full range of products as well as running a couple of “workshops” and the chance to win some nik naks.

EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 01

So, without further ado, here are the new items. You can go and check them out until 9pm tonight (November 22) or all day tomorrow (November 23).

 

Gold leaf orizuru bookmarks (¥500)

Designed by Tsushima Design and printed by Total Printing Kochi

EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 15
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 16
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 17
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 04

 

Tulip Sewing Set (¥1000)

Designed by illustrator Nahoko Ikeda and manufactured by Tulip Japan.

EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 18
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 19
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 20

Orizuru Memo Pad (¥370)

EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 22
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 10

 

EARTH Hiroshima Tote Bag (¥1000)

Designed by Nahoko Ikeda and silk screen printing by Art Direct.

EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 26
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 27
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 02

 

Earth Hiroshima Font (¥1900)

Designed by art director and designer Masahiro Nojima.

EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 28
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 29

 

Orizuru Fountain Pen (¥1900)

Featuring the EARTH Hiroshima font designed by Masahiro Nojima by and manufactured by Sailor fountain pens.

EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 23
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 25
EARTH Hiroshima 2017 Collection - 03

The EARTH Hiroshima showcase event continues until November 23. Click here for more details. Read more about EARTH Hiroshima’s origin story and brand concept here.

