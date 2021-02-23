Hiroshima Carp Baseball Preseason Starts in March

Tickets for 6 of Hiroshima Carp’s 2021 preseason baseball games to be held at Mazda Stadium go on sale at 10am on February 24.

Only reserved seating is available and capacity will be limited to 50%, or 16,000 fans, in alignment with the Hiroshima City governments COVID-19 control measures announced at the end of November 2020.

Tickets will not be on sale at the stadium itself, only available through the tortuous Carp website (prior registration required) and at LAWSON convenience store ticket machines, as well as online through LAWSON.

The Carp will be warming up against the Yakult Swallows, the Nippon Ham Fighters and 2020 Japan Series champions, Fukuoka’s Softbank Hawks.

2021 Preseason Baseball Games at Mazda Stadium

March 6 (1pm) Carp vs Yakult Swallows [L-code 60306]

March 7 (1pm) Carp vs Yakult Swallows [L-code 60307]

March 12 (1pm) Carp vs Nippon Ham Fighters [L-code 603012]

March 13 (1pm) Carp vs Nippon Ham Fighters [L-code 60313]

March 14 (1pm) Carp vs Nippon Ham Fighters [L-code 60314]

March 21 (2pm) Carp vs Softbank Hawks [L-code 60321]

Ticket prices start at ¥2000 for the fanatical “performance” zone.

Anyone attending the games are, of course, asked to strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures which include: