Late night drinks and high design on Chuo-dori.

Super Supperclub’s stuffy gentlemen’s club entrance belies the welcoming date spot inside. Proceed down the disorientating mirror hallway, surprisingly arriving in an open kitchen, then led to your choice of the following areas; semi-private booths in a warm fire lit room, the dark lounge room with enormous bed-like couches, or the gold chromed back bar. An amazing sound system run by technicians, and stage with a large piano give hope that the music will catch up with the entertaining decor.

While the extraordinary space is the attraction, well-made entrees, snacks, desserts, and reasonably priced drinks complete the experience. There is a smoking room, but the rest of SSC is non-smoking.

Credit cards

Opening hours:

Monday-Saturday 17:00-05:00

Sundays and Holidays 17:00-03:00

Address: Shintenchi Naka-ku Hiroshima Hiroshima

Address in Japanese: 広島県 広島市中区 新天地 1-20 広島帝劇会館 2F