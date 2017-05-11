Super supperclub
Bars Nightlife 

Super Supperclub

Matt Jungblut 29 Views 0 Comment , , ,

Late night drinks and high design on Chuo-dori.

Super Supperclub’s stuffy gentlemen’s club entrance belies the welcoming date spot inside. Proceed down the disorientating mirror hallway, surprisingly arriving in an open kitchen, then led to your choice of the following areas; semi-private booths in a warm fire lit room, the dark lounge room with enormous bed-like couches, or the gold chromed back bar. An amazing sound system run by technicians, and stage with a large piano give hope that the music will catch up with the entertaining decor.

Super supperclub bar area
Super Supperclub lounge seating
Super Supperclub entrance table

While the extraordinary space is the attraction, well-made entrees, snacks, desserts, and reasonably priced drinks complete the experience. There is a smoking room, but the rest of SSC is non-smoking.

Super Supperclub entrance
Super Supperclub entrance 2
Super Supperclub entrance 3
  • Credit cards

Opening hours:

  • Monday-Saturday 17:00-05:00
  • Sundays and Holidays 17:00-03:00

Address: Shintenchi Naka-ku Hiroshima Hiroshima
Address in Japanese: 広島県 広島市中区 新天地 1-20 広島帝劇会館 2F

Super supperclub

Super supperclub

You May Also Like

Cucina BERRETTO Italiana

Paul Walsh 1
Caffe Ponte, riverside terrace restaurant next to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, Japan

Caffe Ponte

jjwalsh 1

Enjoint Bar Cover

Windcheater 0

Leave a Reply