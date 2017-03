Underground bar found at the end of the corridor on the 2nd floor of the Hakubishi Building in Nagarekawa.

Counter bar with a back room which serves as a lounge, live and DJ space. A favorite haunt of Hiroshima’s tattooed reggae, hardcore punk and scene. HUG can be found on the same floor as Enjoint Bar Cover and AGIT in the building that houses Club Leopard as is across the street from Bar Edge.

Opening hours: 02:00-03:00