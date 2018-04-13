Spacious international dance bar open every night of the week.

Johnny Tsunami’s bar on Yagenbori is open every night of the week from 8pm until late, attracting a very mixed international crowd.You can hang out at the counter if you are feeling chatty or at one of the bar tables if you are looking for privacy. Or, shoot some pool free of charge (there’s also a pay-as-you-go darts machine).

Johnny has many years of experience as a DJ and is happy to play all kinds of music, though weekends tend to have a Latin flavor.

Most drinks are ¥500, but Step 1 has a full bar and you can drop a bunch of cash on a bottle of Champagne if you are feeling flush. Light food also available.

Opening hours: 20:00-05:00 7 nights a week

Address: 3F 5-3- 5 Nagarekawachō, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima-ken 730-0028

Tel: 082-241-3901

@step1_2017

https://www.facebook.com/Step-1-International-bar-1912001005728185/