Fun little bar with an enticing exterior open from 10pm until until breakfast.



MEX.CANTINA is a small space but a fun place to drop for the late, late night crowd. As well as all the usual drinks, they have a very impressive tequila selection, plus some appealing non-alcoholic cocktails. Bar snacks like chips and salsa available, but if you are hungry you can order in from nearby Mexican restaurant Borrachos which is open until 5am. MEX.CANTINA stays open until 8am so be careful not to miss your train!

Show your copy of the 2018 GetHiroshima Map to waive the ¥500 cover charge.

Opening hours: 22:00-08:00

Closed January 1-4

Address: 4-17 Yagenbori, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi

Address in Japanese: 〒730-0027 広島県広島市中区薬研堀4-17

Tel: 082-246-1677

URL: mex-cantina.jp