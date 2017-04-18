Minimal but warm haven in which to savor great wines and fine cheese.

Lumiere Bar A Vin [リュミエール] opened 14 years ago to cater specifically for people who want to savor their wine and sample fine cheeses in a calm and relaxed atmosphere while listening to classical music.

Although ‘Lumière’ means ‘light’ in French, the place is quite dark, lit only by small colored candles and a line of industrial lampshades above the long zinc counter. The space is stylish and uncluttered, but still manages to exude a feeling of warmth. You can also sit at a table for four.

In the glass cabinets, you’ll find an interesting selection of European cheeses that will be served with fresh seasonal fruits and some bread. On my visit we were recommended a plate of green peppers stuffed with blue cheese and Pyrenean espelette hot pepper along with toasted apple bread.

You won’t find the full list of wines and prices on the blackboard. Takaki-san, the sommelier, prefers to guide his customers with his advice, rather than choose by price alone. But don’t worry, he won’t suggest the most expensive bottles to beginners!

Opening hours: 18:00-04:00

Closed: Tuesdays

¥300 seating charge

Smoking OK

Credit cards OK

Address: 3-16 Yagenbori, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi

Address in Japanese: 広島県広島市中区薬研堀3-16伊藤ビル1F

Tel: 082-246-7690