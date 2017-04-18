Lumiere Bar A Vin wine bar in Hiroshima Japan
Minimal but warm haven in which to savor great wines and fine cheese.

Lumiere Bar A Vin [リュミエール] opened 14 years ago to cater specifically for people who want to savor their wine and sample fine cheeses in a calm and relaxed atmosphere while listening to classical music.

Lumiere Bar A Vin

Although ‘Lumière’ means ‘light’ in French, the place is quite dark, lit only by small colored candles and a line of industrial lampshades above the long zinc counter. The space is stylish and uncluttered, but still manages to exude a feeling of warmth. You can also sit at a table for four.

Lumiere Bar A Vin

In the glass cabinets, you’ll find an interesting selection of European cheeses that will be served with fresh seasonal fruits and some bread. On my visit we were recommended a plate of green peppers stuffed with blue cheese and Pyrenean espelette hot pepper along with toasted apple bread.

Cheese Selection
Blue cheese & espelette with toasted apple bread

You won’t find the full list of wines and prices on the blackboard. Takaki-san, the sommelier, prefers to guide his customers with his advice, rather than choose by price alone. But don’t worry, he won’t suggest the most expensive bottles to beginners!

Opening hours: 18:00-04:00
Closed: Tuesdays

  • ¥300 seating charge
  • Smoking OK
  • Credit cards OK

Address: 3-16 Yagenbori, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi
Address in Japanese: 広島県広島市中区薬研堀3-16伊藤ビル1F
Tel: 082-246-7690

