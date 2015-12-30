Oda-san has created a quiet little space in the drinking district with a wide selection of whiskies to suit a range of tastes and budgets.

Sitting at the curved counter bar, it’s easy to strike up a conversation with the bartenders or other customers. There are also a couple of corner tables if you are looking for more privacy. Bourbon Square is a a good place for the those looking to explore the world of whisky without fear of snobbery.

As well as whiskies, draft beer and a full range of cocktails (including some original seasonal fruit cocktails) are also available, as well as some light food.

Whisky menu sample

Seating for 12

Opening hours: 18:00-03:00 (Monday-Saturday), 18:00-24:00 (Sunday)

Tel: 082-242-3668

Address: 2nd Floor Hosokawa Building, 1-2 Mikawa-cho, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima-ken

Address in Japanese: 広島県広島市中区三川町1-2 細川ビル2Ｆ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sbb.square/