Bars Nightlife 

Bourbon Square

Paul Walsh 2837 Views 2 Comments , ,

Oda-san has created a quiet little space in the drinking district with a wide selection of whiskies to suit a range of tastes and budgets.

Sitting at the curved counter bar, it’s easy to strike up a conversation with the bartenders or other customers. There are also a couple of corner tables if you are looking for more privacy. Bourbon Square is a a good place for the those looking to explore the world of whisky without fear of snobbery.

As well as whiskies, draft beer and a full range of cocktails (including some original seasonal fruit cocktails) are also available, as well as some light food.

Bourbon Square

Bourbon Square

Whisky menu sample

Bourbon Square

Bourbon Square

Bourbon Square

  • Seating for 12

Opening hours: 18:00-03:00 (Monday-Saturday), 18:00-24:00 (Sunday)

Tel: 082-242-3668
Address: 2nd Floor Hosokawa Building, 1-2 Mikawa-cho, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima-ken
Address in Japanese: 広島県広島市中区三川町1-2 細川ビル2Ｆ
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sbb.square/

bourbon square

You May Also Like

Ichiriki Okonomiyaki

jjwalsh 0
Nochi is waiting for you at A.M.

A.M.

Paul Walsh 1

Allez Allez Du Vins

jjwalsh 0

2 thoughts on “Bourbon Square

Leave a Reply