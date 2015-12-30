Bourbon Square
Oda-san has created a quiet little space in the drinking district with a wide selection of whiskies to suit a range of tastes and budgets.
Sitting at the curved counter bar, it’s easy to strike up a conversation with the bartenders or other customers. There are also a couple of corner tables if you are looking for more privacy. Bourbon Square is a a good place for the those looking to explore the world of whisky without fear of snobbery.
As well as whiskies, draft beer and a full range of cocktails (including some original seasonal fruit cocktails) are also available, as well as some light food.
Whisky menu sample
- Jim Beam ¥500
- Jim Beam Signature Craft 12 Years ¥1200
- Jim Beam Signature Rare Spanish Brandy ¥1200
- Booker’s ¥1300
- Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve 9 Years ¥1300
- Baker’s ¥800
- Maker’s Mark ¥500
- Maker’s Mark 46 ¥1000
- Wild Turkey 8 Years ¥600
- Wild Turkey 13years ¥1400
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed ¥900
- Hibiki Japanese Harmoney ¥900
- Hibiki 12 Years ¥1400
- Hibiki 17 Years ¥2200
- Yamazaki 12 Years ¥1600
- Glenfiddich 12 Years ¥700
- Glenfiddich 18 Years ¥1000
- The Macallan 12 Years ¥1000
- The Balvenie 12 Year Double Wood ¥1000
- Seating for 12
Opening hours: 18:00-03:00 (Monday-Saturday), 18:00-24:00 (Sunday)
Tel: 082-242-3668
Address: 2nd Floor Hosokawa Building, 1-2 Mikawa-cho, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima-ken
Address in Japanese: 広島県広島市中区三川町1-2 細川ビル2Ｆ
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sbb.square/
2 thoughts on “Bourbon Square”
Definitely got to visit sometime, I wrote a review of the Hibiki Harmony you have in… http://www.greatdrams.com/hibiki-japanese-harmony-review/ let me know what you think…
Hey Greg. Thanks for sharing your review. Love your website. Looks like the Suntory Hibiki Harmony tasting was a great event. Do you ever get over to Japan, find your way down to Hiroshima?