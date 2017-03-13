Head to Fukuromachi Park to transport yourself to Barcelona.

Bar Parque [バルパルケ] is a Spanish wine and tapas bar with a very casual atmosphere. Near Fukuromachi Park, it’s easy to find; just look for its tables made out of wooden barrels on its small terrace.

Once inside, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Barcelona. Oka-san, the young, laid back owner, was inspired by his trips to the Catalonian capital and the bar is filled with warm colors. The walls are covered with small burgundy tiles on one side and wine cases on the other.

Food is displayed on the counter, along with a big leg of Serrano ham. The tapas menu, written on a blackboard includes patatas bravas, ajillo, tortilla and fried calamari, amongst other favorites. The 2 most popular dishes are the pan con tomate and the juicy meat balls. Sit at the counter or at high wooden tables.

Prices are really reasonable: by the glass, most wines are ¥500. The large selection includes a food range of French and organic wines.

Opening hours:

Monday-Friday 16:00-24:00

Saturday, Sunday & Hols 12:00-24:00

Address: 7-3 Fukuromachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima-ken

Address in Japanese: 〒730-0036 広島県広島市中区袋町7-3

Tel: 082-249-1880