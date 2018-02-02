Zoom Zoom Stadium “Objet Deck”

What’s better than watching the Carp on home turf at Mazda Zoom Zoom Stadium? How about watching the Carp surrounded by 12 animal figures, wearing sunglasses.

Mazda “Zoom Zoom” Stadium’s new “Objet Deck” is set up near first base on the 2nd Floor above “Hippopotamus Square”. Along with the animal “objets” placed around the multilevel seating area there are some “grassy” areas on which you kick back and lounge. The clever part is that this is a part of the stadium which doesn’t have a great view of the action on the field so the area can not only accommodate 37 people, but comes equipped with screens on which to watch the game.

It’s ¥80,000 to rent out the space, plus a ¥2500 or ¥3500 food set (which, for some reason, are centered around Dutch-style pancakes) per person. You can add another ¥2000 for all-you-can-drink beer and shochu!