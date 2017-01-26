See the English Subtitled Version of Anime Hit ‘Your Name’

Makoto Shinkai’s hugely successful animated body-swap romance ‘Your Name’ [Kimi-no-na-wa] was not only the biggest movie in Japan last year, grossing ¥23.6 billion, it has also been breaking records and winning accolades overseas.

The film will be screened with English subtitles at Wald 11 cinema at AEON Mall Hiroshima Fuchu between January 28 and February 10. According to the cinema’s website, screen times for January 28 – February 2 are 11:15 and 19:50.

It’s a great film, and an opportunity to show there is local demand for Japanese cinema subtitled in English.