Uber Eats coming to Hiroshima

Hot on the heels of their limited taxi service, tech juggernaut Uber launches its food delivery service, Uber Eats, in Hiroshima on February 18.

Although Ubers Eats is operating in 10 other places around Japan, this is the first time the service will available in the Chugoku region.

The company will start by covering the Naka-ku, Minami-ku and Nishi-ku areas of Hiroshima city and company has announced that over 100 food outlets are on board serving everything from sushi to curry.

Although food outlet opening hours vary, Uber Eats will operate 09:00-24:00, seven days a week. Delivery charges start at ¥50 and all bills will be subject to a 10% service charge.

Hopefully cars, buses and, yes, taxis, will give the big, backpacked despatch riders some space and we can avoid dangerous incidents like this.