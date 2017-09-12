Two Jim Jarmusch films at Hatchoza in September

Tired of blockbusters and superheroes?

Boutique cinema Hatchoza is showing two very well received films directed by American independent film auteur Jim Jarmusch this month.

First is Paterson, starring Adam Driver.

Paterson is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey – they share the name. Every day, Paterson adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, he writes poetry into a notebook; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer; he goes home to his wife, Laura. By contrast, Laura’s world is ever changing. New dreams come to her almost daily. The film quietly observes the triumphs and defeats of daily life, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details.

Paterson is showing September 16-22 at 14:50 and 19:10 and September 23-29 at 14:35 and 19:05.

The other is Jim Jarmusch’s documentary and ode to The Stooges Gimme Shelter which should sound great on the Hatchoza sound system.

Gimme Shelter only plays for a week September 23-29 at 16:55.

Cinephiles may also be interested that The Founder and Hidden Figures (somewhat bemusingly titled “Dream” here in Japan) and also open at Hatchoza this month, on September 16 and 29 respectively.