Ski buses to Mizuho
JR Chugoku’s “Snow Express” whisks you to and from the Mizuho Highland snow resort so you don’t have to stress about winter driving.
JR Chugoku is running buses between central Hiroshima and the Mizuho Highland snow resort daily (unless Mizuho is closed for the day) from December 23 to March 20.
Hiroshima to Mizuho Highland
|Hiroshima Bus Center Stop #9
|07:15
|Hiroshima Shinkansen Station Entrance Stop #3
|07:40
|Fudoin
|07:52
|Nakasuji Station
|08:02
|Mizuho Highland
|09:12
Mizuho Highland to Hiroshima
|Mizuho Highland Stop
|17:00
|Nakasuji Station
|18:10
|Fudoin
|18:20
|Hiroshima Shinkansen Station Entrance
|18:32
|Hiroshima Bus Center
|18:47
Tickets:
- Adults: ¥2500 one way (¥2000 if you book 5 or more days in advance)
- Kids: Half price
Available from the Bus Center and JR Chugoku Swallow Travel on the 2nd Floor of the Shinkansen Station.
Download the English language pamphlet.