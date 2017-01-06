Ski buses to Mizuho

JR Chugoku’s “Snow Express” whisks you to and from the Mizuho Highland snow resort so you don’t have to stress about winter driving.

JR Chugoku is running buses between central Hiroshima and the Mizuho Highland snow resort daily (unless Mizuho is closed for the day) from December 23 to March 20.

Hiroshima to Mizuho Highland

Hiroshima Bus Center Stop #9 07:15 Hiroshima Shinkansen Station Entrance Stop #3 07:40 Fudoin 07:52 Nakasuji Station 08:02 Mizuho Highland 09:12



Mizuho Highland to Hiroshima

Mizuho Highland Stop 17:00 Nakasuji Station 18:10 Fudoin 18:20 Hiroshima Shinkansen Station Entrance 18:32 Hiroshima Bus Center 18:47

Tickets:

Adults: ¥2500 one way (¥2000 if you book 5 or more days in advance)

Kids: Half price

Available from the Bus Center and JR Chugoku Swallow Travel on the 2nd Floor of the Shinkansen Station.

Download the English language pamphlet.